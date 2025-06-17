Frieren Hypes Season 2 With the Perfect New Release

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 is one of 2026’s most anticipated anime releases. Season 1 of Madhouse’s anime adaptation premiered in 2023 to immense acclaim from fans and critics. The Season 1 Part 1 Blu-ray was finally released earlier this year, but fans are still awaiting the second half of the show’s incredible debut season on Blu-ray. Thankfully, Crunchyroll just unveiled its new slate of upcoming Blu-ray releases, including the perfect Frieren limited edition release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As well as her magic staff and iconic earrings, one of Frieren’s most memorable costume elements is her briefcase. The powerful mage keeps her spell tomes and snacks in the briefcase, which accompanies her across all of her journeys, and even frustrates Fern when the young mage learns that her mentor doesn’t keep anything essential in there. In honor of Frieren’s trusted traveling case, fans can get their hands on their own Frieren briefcase as part of the new Blu-ray release.

Madhouse

Frieren Fans Can Get Their Own Magical Briefcase

The Limited Edition Blu-ray DVD release for Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 1 Part 2 includes some incredible exclusive goodies. The biggest and most notable item is the replica of Frieren’s briefcase, which holds the rest of the Blu-ray collection. If that wasn’t cool enough, the Limited Edition contents also come in an exclusive box designed to look like one of Frieren’s spell tomes.

Within the tome, fans can also enjoy an art book that goes behind the scenes of Frieren‘s production, art cards, shikishi character cards, sticker sheets, an acrylic standee, and a flower luggage tag. Of course, the bundle also comes with the Blu-ray version of Frieren Season 1 Part 2. The Blu-ray release comes with the following special features:

Textless Opening & Ending

Special Video “Frieren: Journey’s Memory”

Mini Anime

Web Previews

Promo Videos

Frieren‘s Limited Edition Blu-ray set can be pre-ordered exclusively from the Crunchyroll website. The set costs $175.98 on the Crunchyroll store and goes on general release on October 21st.

Crunchyroll Crunchyroll Crunchyroll

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 Is in the Works

The new Blu-ray release will keep fans somewhat busy until Season 2 releases next year. The sophomore season was officially announced earlier this year, after fans were left in limbo for over 12 months about the show’s future, following the Season 1 finale in 2024.

Madhouse is returning to animate the second season. No major promos or trailers have been revealed so far. With Season 2 set to debut in January 2026, expect the first teasers and trailers to be unveiled in the coming months.

H/T: Press Release