Frieren Fans Can Get Ready for Season 2 in Style With Latest Collab

As well as having amazing animation, writing, and action scenes, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End also features gorgeous character design. With Season 2 in the works and set to release early next year, fans can celebrate the show’s return with arguably the best merch yet. Frieren has already collaborated with many major brands, but the show’s newest collab with earth music & ecology’s Japan Label is potentially one of the best anime clothing collabs in recent years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Each member of Himmel the Hero’s party and Frieren’s new party, which includes Fern and Stark, has their own distinct design and color palette. Himmel is awash with blues, Fern is defined by her purple hair, and Stark has a penchant for red. Frieren fans can wear their fandom on the sleeves (literally) as the new clothing line is inspired by the show’s most popular characters.

The new range is available to pre-order from June 10th to June 23rd via the STRIPE CLUB official store. Items are then due to be shipped in October, although a concrete date hasn’t been given.

Frieren Unveils Incredible New Clothing Collab

The new collab with earth music&ecology’s Japan Label includes 15 new pieces of apparel, ranging from earrings and bags to full-on dresses and cardigans. The new line of women’s clothing features designs inspired by the show’s most popular characters, with some pieces acting as high-end cosplay.

The company has released a casual replica of Frieren’s iconic white mage robes as a dress with a shoulder throw, along with replica earrings. Fern fans have been treated to the most new gear, including her white dress, a gown cardigan inspired by her robes, and a set of replica earrings. Stark and Himmel’s attire is arguably the coolest. As well as a necklace and earrings, respectively, both characters’ costumes have been redesigned into knit jackets and cardigans. Heiter, Eisen, and Flamme have also been given their own jewelry and inspired apparel. Arguably, the cutest item is the mimic handbag, which comes with a cutout of Frieren searching for a spell tome.

Unlike a lot of anime merch, which is emboldened and embroidered with bold manga panels and artwork, the new Frieren line is far more subtle. Fans of the series will immediately pick up on its influence, but non-anime viewers won’t ask the ubiquitous “What cartoon is that?” question that we’ve all been asked at one point in our lives.

H/T: Comic Natalie