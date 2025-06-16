Should Frieren Fans Be Worried About This Season 2 Rumor?

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 is currently in the works at Madhouse and is scheduled to be released in January 2026. But the release window is all fans know about the show’s sophomore season. Due to the lack of information, Frieren fans are scrounging every corner of the internet for clues about Season 2’s production, and the latest rumor has caused a big stir among the fan base. One fan, who potentially moonlights as a private detective in their spare time, noticed that Studio MAPPA’s official X account began following Frieren‘s official account. To many, this sounds insignificant, but to the internet rumor mill, it’s a major cause for concern.

The rumor being spread online suggests that Studio MAPPA could be taking over production on Season 2 of Frieren. The rumor stems from two key pieces of information: firstly, MAPPA’s official X only follows other studios and projects that it has been directly involved with; secondly, and most importantly, MAPPA has a reputation for swooping in and taking over some of the biggest anime franchises. Attack on Titan is the most prominent example, but MAPPA did the same to Vinland Saga‘s second season.

MAPPA is regarded as one of the best anime studios working today. But, given the stellar reputation of Madhouse’s work on Season 1 of Frieren, fans don’t want to see any other studio working on Season 2. But, there’s one major problem with that demand, and it’s also the reason that likely disproves the rumor.

Madhouse

Anime Studios Often Outsource Projects

When an anime is released, a lot of emphasis is placed on which studio animated the series/movie. In the case of Frieren, Madhouse is largely responsible for the anime’s insanely high quality. But it’s not as straightforward as that. Madhouse might be the predominant studio behind the series, but it’s far from the only one.

Outsourcing animation is a very common practice in the industry, and Frieren is no different. As well as the staff at Madhouse, episodes, and animation were also outsourced to staff at Studio Lemon, Studio Peacock, WIT Studio, Ufotable, and, surprise, surprise… MAPPA. Staff from MAPPA were responsible for 2nd key animation, color check, and color key on Season 1 of Frieren, and the studio is likely providing staff for the second season.

Of course, there is always the possibility that MAPPA could take over the second season of Frieren, but we think that’s about as likely as Stark pulling the sword from the stone, or Frieren not hating Demons.

H/T: Reddit