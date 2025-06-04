Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Reveals Major Season 2 Announcement Date

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, one of the best and most talked-about anime in recent years, is coming back for a second season. Madhouse’s adaptation of Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe’s titular manga was released in 2023 to tremendous critical acclaim, shooting to the top of My Anime List’s all-time ranking and dethroning Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. Earlier this year, it was officially confirmed that Frieren will get a second season, and fans now know where and when we will learn more info about Season 2.

Season 1 introduced audiences to the eponymous elf, Frieren, who quickly became a pop culture icon within the anime community. Season 1 adapted the “Beyond Journey’s End,” “Aura the Guillotine,” “Travels to Außerst,” and “First-Class Mage Exam” arcs. Season 1 is one of the most critically acclaimed seasons of anime ever produced. But manga readers know that things are only just getting started, and the next batch of Frieren news is set to drop very soon.

Frieren Will Reveal More at Anime Expo 2025

Crunchyroll recently announced that Frieren will hold a panel at this year’s Anime Expo in Los Angeles, California. The event takes place from July 3rd to July 6th, and Frieren will be one of the big events on the opening day of the convention. The panel will include a conversation with the staff behind Frieren, as well as some of the Japanese voice cast, including Chiaki Kobayashi, who voices Stark, and composer Evan Call.

“Get ready for a conversation with some of the cast and staff behind one of the most-talked about anime in recent history!” the official panel description reads. “Join the voice of Stark (Chiaki Kobayashi), Producer Yuichiro Fukushi, and Composer Evan Call as they talk about their experiences working in the show, and what’s next for Frieren!”

It’s the final sentence that has fans really excited. Despite the series being a study on the passing of time, exploring both the need for urgency and patience, anime fans tend to choose the former feeling when it comes to their favorite shows. Frieren fans are, understandably, no different, as we are all eager to get our hands on the second part of Frieren, Fern, and Stark’s journey north.

When Will Frieren Season 2 Be Released?

Fans are hoping that the above question will be given a definitive answer at the Anime Expo panel (potentially along with a new trailer). Shortly after Frieren Season 2 was announced, it was also confirmed that the anime would return in January 2026. However, an exact release date has not yet been given.

Hopes are astronomically high for the show’s second season. Season 1 was nominated for Anime of the Year at this year’s Crunchyroll Anime Awards, although it lost to Solo Leveling. Countless video essays, articles, reviews, features, etc, have been published breaking down the minutia of Frieren‘s writing, composition, and creative choices. So, needless to say, fans are expecting a lot from the show’s return next year.

