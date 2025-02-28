Frieren Season 2 Will Reportedly Get New Information in March

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is one of the most beloved anime series of both 2023 and 2024. The story begins after the end of an epic journey resulting in the death of the Demon King. The show centers around Frieren, a mage Elf who has been living for over a thousand years. She joined Hero Himmel’s party and traveled with three people for ten years. While a decade means a lot to humans, it’s just a fleeting moment in an elf’s long life. However, Frieren realized too late that her journey with the Hero’s party had changed her completely. The story continues as she begins a new journey to make up for her past regrets and finds new companions along the way.

The first season, which debuted in September 2023, ran for two cours. Following the massive success of the show, Madhouse announced a second season just after the first season concluded in March 2024. After a year of waiting, fans will finally have new information about the show on March 5th, 2025. This comes after the recent post from the Frieren anime X account, hyping a “Funeral of Frieren” stream on their YouTube channel featuring Frieren, Himmel, and Fern’s voice actors. The show’s website particularly teases a “status update” and to watch for what that could be.

What to Expect From Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2?

The first season concludes as Frieren’s Party continues their journey toward Aureole after the First-Class Mage Exam. Aureole stands at the Northern end of the continent, where the souls of the dead reside. Frieren wishes to meet Himmel to express feelings she couldn’t during his lifetime and give him a proper farewell. Now that Fern is officially a first-class rank mage, they can travel into the Northern Plateau, where they encounter various new people and monsters.

The second season will kick off with the Divine Revolte Arc, where Frieren’s Party receives a request to slay a demon that destroyed a village in the Rufen Region of the Northern Plateau. There, they meet Genau, a proctor from the First-Class Mage Examination, and Methode, an examinee who will join Frieren’s part to defeat the dangerous demon. The demon Frieren is targeting is Revolte, a demon general warrior that appears half-humanoid, half-snake, and wields four swords. The season will also likely cover the Golden Land and the Goddess’ Monument Arcs from the manga.

"Frieren – Beyond Journey's End" ANIME NEW INFO REVEAL on March 5!



Melancholic Fantasy by Abe Tsukasa & Yamada Kanehito set decades after a hero party defeated the demon king. While one member, a near immortal elf mage has barely aged after all these years, her trusted camerades… pic.twitter.com/HT2ISUSW9H — Manga Mogura RE (Anime & Manga News) (@MangaMoguraRE) February 28, 2025

The first season of the anime is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. Additionally, you can read the manga for free on the official website of Viz, and you can also buy physical and digital copies online.

H/T: Anime_Frieren on X, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Official Website