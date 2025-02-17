Frieren Hypes Season 2 With Big Surprise for Anime Fans

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End blew fans away when it was released in 2023, as audiences became obsessed with the titular elf’s journey to finally appreciate her past adventures while making the most of her time with her present friends. After what felt like a lifetime of waiting, Season 2 was announced last September. While an official release window hasn’t been revealed, Season 2 is expected to be at least a year away. For fans who cannot wait that long to re-join Frieren, Fern, and Stark on their journey, there’s a major new surprise in store.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is based on the manga of the same name by Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe, which was first serialized in Shogakukan’s Shonen Manga magazine. As well as the core manga series, which was first published in 2020 and is still ongoing, there are also several spin-off manga installments and a novelized prequel (which was released last year). However, the world of Frieren on the printed page is continuing to expand in the present with a new collectible anime-inspired novel while fans wait for Season 2.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Gets a New Novelization

If you can’t wait until Season 2 of Madhouse’s hit anime adaptation, then fear not because a new novelization of the series to date will be released very soon. The new novelization is written by Yui Tokiumi, who also wrote the novelization of Blue Period. Freiren: Beyond Journey’s End‘s first new novel will be released on February 21st. An English translation has yet to be confirmed.

The new release is the latest in an ongoing series of novelizations of Frieren. Unlike the past prequel novel, which told a new story, Yui Tokiumi’s book will directly adapt the manga into prose, beginning with the conclusion of Himmel the Hero’s mission to defeat the Demon King.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 Is Coming

Few anime fans who hadn’t read the manga expected Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End to become quite the phenomenon it has. In a pop culture landscape still dominated by battle shonen, Frieren‘s slow and introspective story managed to set itself apart and is currently the highest-rated anime on MyAnimeList. For context, this means it has unseated the dominant Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, which was otherwise only briefly unseated by Oshi no Ko in 2023, while Frieren has held strong at the top since March 2024.

Season 2 of Freiren was officially announced in September 2024 after nearly a year of waiting. “It has been decided that a second season of the TV anime will be produced!” read the official statement. “We owe it all to everyone who has supported us. We are eternally grateful to everyone involved in the anime who has made this wonderful anime.” Studio Madhouse has also been confirmed to be returning for Season 2, after their phenomenal work on the debut season.

Update confirmed via Frieren on X.