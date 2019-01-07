‘Fruits Basket’ Reboot Releases First Trailer

It seems the zodiacs are coming together to honor one of their favorite girls. At long last, Fruits Basket will make its return as the classic shojo is getting a reboot. Now, fans can get a look at the series, and Fruits Basket looks cuter than ever.

Thanks to Funimation and TMS Entertainment, the very first trailer for Fruits Basket has gone live. As you can see below, the clip is a short one, but it revisits the romantic world which Tohru Honda thrives in.

The trailer shows glimpses of Tohru as she makes her way into the hearts of the Sohma clan. In one shot, the girl is seen walking over a log, and she finds herself facing Yuki Sohma at his locker before long. Another shot gives a far away look at Kyo as the orange-haired boy sits on a roof, and the reel winds down with a look at Shigure. Finally, the trailer ends with Tohru standing upon a hill as she overlooks the city before her, and fans are eager to see the sweet girl make a comeback.

So far, there is no confirmed release date for Fruits Basket, but fans do know it will drop in 2019. The series will be directed by Yoshihide Ibata under supervision from creator Natsuki Takaya. Taku Kishimoto will pen the series while Masaru Shindo oversees its character designs.

Fruits Basket was originally created by Natsuki Takaya for Hakusensha’s Han to Yume magazine in 1998. The series follows a sweet, young, orphaned girl named Tohru Honda who ends up living with a few members of the mysterious Sohma clan when shenanigans ensue. Things get out of control when Tohru learns the family has been cursed to transform into zodiac animals whenever they are hugged by someone of the opposite sex. Sworn to secrecy, Tohru decides to help break the cyclical curse, and the girl falls in love with a special someone along the way.

The series has previously been adapted into an anime series by Studio Deen, and ran for 26 episodes. Though the anime series is known to have made many changes from Natsuki Takaya’s original manga. The series is making a major comeback with a remake in 2019.