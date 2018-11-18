New ‘Fruits Basket’ Anime Reveals Release Window

Many classic anime series have been celebrating anniversaries this year, and a few of them have even made a resurgence onto the scene with new anime projects. Natsuki Takaya’s Fruits Basket is one such series.

Fruits Basket is indeed coming back for a new anime series, and announced that it will officially premiere next year in Japan.

The all-new “Fruits Basket” TV anime series will have its broadcast premiere in 2019 on station TV Tokyo //t.co/3JKOdpfGwB pic.twitter.com/nRmpxBMP8V — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) November 18, 2018

As spotted by Moetron News, Fruits Basket revealed that it’s new anime series will have its broadcast premiere in 2019 on TV Tokyo in Japan. Unfortunately there is further concrete information as to the nature of the series, but the release window announcement is paired with a stylish new look at some of the series’ fan-favorite characters.

Hopefully more details about the new project, number of episodes, whether it’s a remake or follow-up, etc will officially be revealed as we enter the 2019 release window. The original run of the anime series from Studio Deen debuted in 2001 (which makes it 17 years since the original series debuted), and ran for 26 episodes. Though the anime series is known to have made many changes from Natsuki Takaya’s original manga.

Fans are hoping that this new anime project will more closely adapt the manga, but at the end of the day many fans of this now classic shojo series will just be delighted to see the series make its grand return to anime. 2019 is shaping up to be a huge anime year, and now even more fans will have anime to look forward to in the future.

For those of you totally unfamiliar with Fruits Basket, the series launched in July 1998 and has become known as one of shojo’s top titles. Written by Natsuki Takaya, the story follows a young orphaned girl named Tohru Honda who is as sweet as she is determined. A series of extraordinary events lead her to live with a few members of the mysterious Sohma clan, and things get out of control when Tohru learns the family has been cursed to transform into zodiac animals whenever they are hugged by someone of the opposite sex. Sworn to secrecy, Tohru decides to help break the cyclical curse, and the girl falls in love with a special someone along the way.