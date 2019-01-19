‘Fruits Basket’ Reboot Reveals New Visual

Natsuki Takaya’s famous Fruits Basket manga will be releasing a brand new rebooted anime adaptation later this Spring, and each new look at the series has been more tantalizing than the last.

Funimation has licensed the series for a release outside of Japan, and they shared a brand new visual featuring an adorable new look at “Tohru and the boys.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

✨Big #FruitsBasket news today!! ✨ The brand-new anime will begin broadcasting in April of this year and here’s a new teaser visual of Tohru and the boys. //t.co/f1gjXVE4vm pic.twitter.com/lajDHWr0pg — Fruits Basket (@fruitsbasket_en) January 18, 2019

Scheduled for a release in April 2019, the series will feature an all-new staff, cast, and visuals. With executive supervision from series creator Natsuki Takaya (who has given her approval for the new series), the new series will adapt the original manga more closely than the first 26 episode anime adaptation produced by Studio Deen a while back.

New cast additions have been announced for the series as well with Rie Kugimiya as Kagura Soma, Megumi Han as Momiji Soma, and Makoto Furukawa as Hatsuharu Soma joining the already confirmed Manaka Iwami as Tohru Honda, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Yuki Sohma, Yuma Uchida as Kyo Sohma, Yuichi Nakamura as Shigure Sohma, Atsumi Tanezaki as Arisa Uotani, and Satomi Sato as Saki Hanajima.

The remake will feature updated visuals as well with Yoshihide Ibata directing the series for TMS Entertainment, Taku Kishimoto as series writer, and Masaru Shindo as character designer. Funimation has licensed the series for a release outside of Japan, so keep an eye on FunimationNow when the series fully debuts. There have been no details as to whether or not the remake series will debut an English dub alongside the Japanese release, but there’s plenty of time for more of that news down the line.

Fruits Basket was originally created by Natsuki Takaya for Hakusensha’s Han to Yume magazine in 1998. The series follows a sweet, young, orphaned girl named Tohru Honda who ends up living with a few members of the mysterious Sohma clan when shenanigans ensue. Things get out of control when Tohru learns the family has been cursed to transform into zodiac animals whenever they are hugged by someone of the opposite sex. Sworn to secrecy, Tohru decides to help break the cyclical curse, and the girl falls in love with a special someone along the way.