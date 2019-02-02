‘Fruits Basket’ Reboot Reveals New Cast Additions

Natsuki Takaya’s Fruits Basket will be getting a second chance at life as the series will be getting a brand new anime overhaul that will more closely adapt the original series with updated visuals, staff, and cast to match.

The series has been coming together with each of the series’ main favorites being cast, and now fans have been clued into two more additions for Hatori and Ayame.

We’ve got two new #FruitsBasket seiyuu announcements today, straight out of Japan! Hatori Soma of the dragon 🐲zodiac is played by Kazuyuki Okitsu, whom fans might recognize recently for such roles as Banri from IDOLiSH7! pic.twitter.com/DkjGhafKiF — Fruits Basket (@fruitsbasket_en) February 1, 2019

Also, rounding out the Soma’s Mabudachi Trio is Yuki’s ✨fabulous✨ brother Ayame of the snake 🐍zodiac, played by seiyuu Takahiro Sakurai! What are some of your favorite of his roles? #FruitsBasket pic.twitter.com/QjjVWb1yQV — Fruits Basket (@fruitsbasket_en) February 1, 2019

The new additions to the cast include Kazuyuki Okitsu (IDOLiSH7′s Banri Ogami) as Hatori Sohma, and Takahiro Sakurai (Code Geass’ Suzaku) as Ayame Sohma. These two new additions join the already confirmed Manaka Iwami as Tohru Honda, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Yuki Sohma, Yuma Uchida as Kyo Sohma, Yuichi Nakamura as Shigure Sohma, Atsumi Tanezaki as Arisa Uotani, Satomi Sato as Saki Hanajima, Rie Kugimiya as Kagura Sohma, Megumi Han as Momiji Sohma, and Makoto Furukawa as Hatsuharu Sohma.

Scheduled for a release in April 2019, the series will feature an all-new staff, cast, and visuals. With executive supervision from series creator Natsuki Takaya (who has given her approval for the new series), the new series will adapt the original manga more closely than the first 26 episode anime adaptation produced by Studio Deen 18 years ago.

Yoshihide Ibata is directing the series reboot for TMS Entertainment, Taku Kishimoto as series writer, and Masaru Shindo as character designer. Funimation has licensed the series for a release outside of Japan, so keep an eye on FunimationNow when the series fully debuts. There have been no details as to whether or not the remake series will debut an English dub alongside the Japanese release as of this writing, however.

Fruits Basket was originally created by Natsuki Takaya for Hakusensha’s Han to Yume magazine in 1998. The series follows a sweet, young, orphaned girl named Tohru Honda who ends up living with a few members of the mysterious Sohma clan when shenanigans ensue. Things get out of control when Tohru learns the family has been cursed to transform into zodiac animals whenever they are hugged by someone of the opposite sex. Sworn to secrecy, Tohru decides to help break the cyclical curse, and the girl falls in love with a special someone along the way.

