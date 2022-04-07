Fujiko Fujio, Doraemon Co-Creator and Iconic Manga Creator, Dies at 88

Today, the manga community is mourning one of its greatest talents. Fujiko Fujio, the co-creator of Doraemon and other top manga series, has passed away. The beloved artist was 88 years old.

According to reports, Fujio passed away at his home in Tokyo. Police were called to the artist’s address, but Fujio was already dead by the time authorities arrived. A preliminary investigation is being done by police, but so far, reports say nothing suspicious about the death has been noted.

If you do not recognize Fujio’s name to start, you will likely know his body of work. The artist, whose real name is Motoo Abiko, is known best for creating Doraemon with co-artist Fujiko F. Fujio. The pair worked on the classic manga which ran from 1970 to 1996. In 1987, the two artists went their own ways while Doraemon kept going, and Fujio’s co-creator passed in 1996.

While Doraemon might be considered Fujio’s greatest success, the artist did create a number of other popular manga series. He penned titles like Ninja Hattori-kun, Kaibutsu-kun, Pro Golfer Haru, and more. The classic series received anime adaptations decades ago with the most recent adaptation taking place in 2004. So while newer fans may not be as familiar with Fujio, the creator and his works defined older generations of anime lovers. Now, those fans are taking to social media to honor Fujio’s legacy, and newcomers are eager to check out his manga more than 50 years after they first hit shelves.

Our thoughts are with Fujio’s loved ones during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.

