Fullmetal Alchemist Gets Designer Makeover in Viral TikTok

✖

Anime has become a force to reckon with, and much of its global success has come courtesy of social media. As fans continue to gather over their top shows, some series from years past have made an overdue comeback, and fans are showing them love online. And now, it seems like Fullmetal Alchemist just got a viral nod over on TikTok.

The whole thing began when the user void reincarnation made fans geek out over their most recent project. The user, who has gained a massive following for customizing clothes, decided to shift their focus to anime some time ago. It didn't take them long to tackle the Elric Brothers, and their take on the Fullmetal Alchemist pair is pretty sick.

As you can see below, Void made a pair of jeans dedicated to Fullmetal Alchemist, and it would put things lightly to call the design complex. The dark jeans are covered in white splatter and rips filled with blue-black patches. You can find hand-drawn sketches of Alphonse and Edward on both legs of these pants. And of course, Void took things to the next level with an actual water feature.

The video shows the design running some red liquid down a tube sewn around the pant's left leg. The clear tubing fills with the red liquid as if it is coming from the philosopher's stone on the pants, and the visual is pretty awesome. If a pump were attached somehow, these pants would take things up a level, and this design would be a must-have for die-hard fans.

Clearly, Void put a lot of time into this design, and you can call these a piece of art without any hesitation. If you want to see more of their work, the designer has tackled other clothing pieces inspired by Tokyo Ghoul, Jujutsu Kaisen, Yu-Gi-Oh, and more. You can find them over on TikTok here if you'd like!

What do you think of this sick setup? Which other series should this designer mine for inspiration? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.