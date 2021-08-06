Fullmetal Alchemist Cosplay Digs Its Claws Into Lust

✖

The creator of Fullmetal Alchemist, Hiromu Arakawa, might be finished with the story of the Elric Brothers, but the mangaka has recently made the news with the announcement that she will be entering the world of manga once again with a new property. Though it's been years since both Fullmetal Alchemist and its reboot in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, came to a close, that isn't stopping fans from wearing their love of the franchise on their sleeve with one Cosplayer deciding to bring the homunculus known as Lust back to life via some spot-on Cosplay.

Lust herself was named after one of the seven deadly sins, with most of the homunculus following suit, with this antagonist becoming a fan-favorite character amongst the world of alchemy. Besides her aesthetic, Lust was also well known for her fight against Roy Mustang, which resulted in her own demise but gave us the opportunity to see the officer of the state unleashed. Though Roy nearly died during the encounter, he was able to light a hot enough flame to eradicate Lust, taking a major player off the board when it came to the adventure of the Elric brothers who were searching to undo the damage they had inflicted on themselves in the past.

Instagram Cosplay Kiss My Ashe resurrected Lust using some perfect Cosplay, placing the spotlight on one of the most memorable villains from the history of Fullmetal Alchemist who had most assuredly gone out with a bang thanks to her encounter with Mustang:

Currently, there are no plans for the world of Fullmetal Alchemist to return with any new stories in either the medium of manga or anime, but it will always remain a classic entry in the history of anime. While we don't know many details about Hiromu Arakawa's next story, we're certainly hopeful that it will hit the same heights as its predecessor and perhaps will get an anime series of its own one day.

What do you think of this spot-on take on Lust? Do you want to eventually see a sequel to the story of the Elric Brothers release in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of alchemy.