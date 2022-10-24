It has been some years since Fullmetal Alchemist was in its prime, but even still, the franchise remains an incredibly popular one. Even after 20+ years, Hiromu Arakawa's series continues to thrill fans. From its anime adaptations to games and beyond, the Elric Brothers have done it all, and now a new report has confirmed a stage play is on the horizon.

Yes, that is right. The stage play craze is ready to take on Fullmetal Alchemist. Over in Japan, a set of key visuals went live announcing the project, and Fullmetal Alchemist will bring Edward and Alphonse to the stage soon. At this point, no info is available on when tickets will go on sale, but you can bet fans will flock to shows once they begin next March.

FULL METAL ALCHEMIST STAGE PLAY Announced for 2023!! pic.twitter.com/eOi9XmLdS0 — Shonenleaks (@shonenleaks) October 24, 2022

What You Need to Know About Fullmetal Alchemist

This stage play is a first for Fullmetal Alchemist, but over its long life, the shonen series has undergone tons of adaptations. Its manga ran from July 2001 to June 2010. As for its anime, the original series ran between 2003 and 2004 before a reboot undertook Arakawa's story in 2009. Most recently, Fullmetal Alchemist began its live-action tenure as the Elric Brothers came to life in a 2017 movie. The movie's two-part sequel was released this year, and all three films can be streamed on Netflix.

If you want to catch up on Fullmetal Alchemist, it is easier to binge its anime now than ever before. You can stream the original anime on Hulu, Amazon Prime, Crunchyroll, and Funimation. As for its reboot, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood can be streamed on Netflix.

Want to know more about Fullmetal Alchemist? You can read up on the series' official synopsis below for all the details:

"In an era of war and corruption, State Alchemist Edward Elric and his brother Alphonse desperately search for the Philosopher's Stone. The legendary artifact is their last hope to restore what was lost – or it could be their undoing. The grisly truths found in the quest for the relic will test their souls in ways unimaginable. Murder stalks the brothers from the shadows and false prophets conspire to steal their faith. Morality is assaulted by military atrocities and scientific abominations. Amid the ashes of their childhood, Edward and Alphonse will discover the power to create is but a breath away from the power to destroy. The bond of brotherhood will be their greatest weapon in the fight for their lives."

What do you think about this peek at the stage adaptation? Are you excited to see the Elric Brothers take the stage?