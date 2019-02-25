‘Fullmetal Alchemist’, ‘Attack on Titan’ Actress Maeghan Albach Passes Away

Today, the anime community is mourning the loss of one of its own. According to a recent report by Anime News Network, voice actress Maeghan Albach has passed away at age 44.

The news was confirmed via Wade Funeral Home as the site shared Albach’s moving obituary. Born in Texas, the actress is survived by her immediate family and was described as a “free-spirited, beautiful soul.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Maeghan was a free-spirited, beautiful soul. She was well educated, well read, well mannered, articulate, highly intelligent, cultured, graceful, kind, friendly, fun and extremely talented,” Albach’s obituary reads. “Her light and lovely presence was a breath of fresh air. Maeghan was a beautiful dancer, having studied ballet at Fort Worth Country Day School, Margot Dean School Of Dance, TCU and the esteemed Joffrey Ballet in Chicago.”

Anime fans will known Albach for her extensive work with English dubbing. The actress worked with Funimation Entertainment for 13 years and brought her voice to dozens of titles. Most notably, Albach provided dubbing for series such as Evangelion: 1.0 You Are Not Alone, One Piece, Fairy Tail, Attack on Titan, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, A Certain Magical Index, Princess Jellyfish, and many more.

Having studied acting in school, Albach was known for her live performances as well. The actress had roles in numerous stage pieces around the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

“She was an ardent supporter of visual and performing arts, both as talent and audience,” Wade Funeral Home writes. “She sparkled. She shined. Maeghan loved and was loved by many.”

At this time, Funimation has yet to address Albach’s passing publicly, but fans are sending condolences to her loved ones during this difficult time.