Fullmetal Alchemist Reviving Special Cafe

Fullmetal Alchemist continues to be one of the most revered manga and anime series of all time, and with good cause as the series is stacked with tons of memorable moments and fan-favorite characters. Despite not having new projects releasing any time soon, the series is still often celebrated by fans and cool collaborations resulting in more merchandise for fans to dig through. One popular collaboration from 2017 for the series will soon be making its return later this year too.

Fullmetal Alchemist has announced that their special collaboration, previously held in 2017, will be returning to the Ikebukuro’s Anipara Cafe in Japan and runs from November 20, 2019 to February 11, 2020. You can see the visual for the new cafe below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately there aren’t too many details about what the cafe will be offering on its return, but the official website for the collaboration cafe does tease “more powerful” drinks, food, and merchandise for the series. But considering how the cafe was popularly received the first time around, its big return will most likely be received just as well. Even better if there are new goods and interesting tie ins to the series for a few lucky fans to enjoy.

Fullmetal Alchemist was originally created by Hiromu Arakawa for Square Enix’s Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in 2001. The story follows two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, who learn alchemy in order to bring back their deceased mother. After a terrible miscalculation, however, the two brothers pay a terrible price with Alphonse even losing his body and linking his soul to a suit of armor. As the two boys search for an alchemy that will restore their bodies to their original forms, they join the military and deal with a whole host of new political, ethical, and moral issues.

Bones’ first attempt at adapting the series into an anime successfully ran for 51 episodes in 2003, but was marred by fans for its pacing issues and deviations from the original source. Bones later produced a more faithful adaptation in 2009 with Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, and the series was much better received than its predecessor.

These days the opinions about the two series are a bit more split evenly down the middle as many fans have had enough distance from both releases to examine them more thoroughly, but this debate is one of the many ways the series has keep itself in the limelight for years beyond its official end.