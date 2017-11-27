‘Fullmetal Alchemist’s Screenings Are Already Breaking Records

In just a few days, Fullmetal Alchemist will be making its debut in Japan. The live-action adaptation already had its premiere, but the rest of the world will soon get a chance to preview the feature. So, it is worth noting the film’s theatrical screenings themselves are already breaking records.

Fullmetal Alchemist will go live on December 1 in Japan, but the movie will also screen in a record number of other countries (via ANN). The film is slated to screen in more than 190 countries outside of Japan. The film’s website says Fullmetal Alchemist will have the widest international opening for any Japanese film whether live-action or animated.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To celebrate the opening, Warner Bros. Japan shared several promos of Fullmetal Alchemist online. The character previews highlight heroes like Edward Elric, Alphonse, Winry, the Homunculi, and the members of the State Military.

If you’re hoping to catch the live-action Fullmetal Alchemist movie in the US, then patience will be the key. There are plans to screen the movie in U.S. theaters for a limited run, but no date has been announced for its debut just yet.

While live-action anime adaptations are still subject to intense scrutiny from fans, Fullmetal Alchemist has managed to impress fans so far. The film premiered earlier this year at Tokyo’s International Film Festival, and Warner Bros. Japan also brought it to the US for a screening at Anime NYC. Fans have said they’ve been pleased with the authentic reimagining, and many are looking forward to the film’s (very likely) sequel.

If you are not familiar with Fullmetal Alchemist, then you have plenty of time to watch the anime before its live-action film arrives. The series follows brothers Edward and Alphonse after their mother tragically passes. They attempt to use alchemy to resurrect her, but the attempt takes Edward’s arm and leg – and it takes Alphonse’s entire body. Determined to get their bodies restored, Edward and Alphonse try to become State Alchemists so they can find the location of a powerful item known as the Philosopher’s Stone. But their journey ultimately leads them into a seedy world of government corruption and mass genocide.

Do you plan on seeing Fullmetal Alchemist when it comes to your local theater? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things anime!