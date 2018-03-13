‘Fullmetal Alchemist’ Director Addresses Its Similarities To US Action Films

Fullmetal Alchemist remains one of shonen’s top titles of all-time. The fantastical series gripped fans around the world with its harrowing tale about two brothers determined to make up for their sins. Not long ago, the fan-favorite franchise came back to life thanks to a live-action adaptation, and its director has opened up about its Western influences.

Last summer, director Fumihiko Sori attended Anime Expo in Los Angeles along with actor Ryosuke Yamada. It was there My Anime List had a chance to sit in on a panel with Sori, and the man was asked how Fullmetal Alchemist is similar to big action flicks from the US.

“The history behind this production is a Japanese series that’s been turned into a live-action movie and I feel like the traces of its history should remain,” Sori said after being asked how Fullmetal Alchemist would reflect his interest in Western action movies.

“It comes from a Japanese director, located in a Japanese place and everything is really projected beautifully as is, and I feel like it’s on the right track.”

While Fullmetal Alchemist may not have been as universally loved as action titles like Black Panther, it has its own legion of fans. Live-action adaptations of manga or anime have gotten a bad reputation over the years, but Fullmetal Alchemist was a step in the right direction. The feature stayed true to its source material while adding in new elements for newcomers. Fans may not have loved its heavy exposition and flat leads, but Fullmetal Alchemist did impress with its action.

As live-action adaptations of anime progress, they’re bound to run into issues. Much like the comic book films of the 1970s and 1980s, the genre will have its growing pains. Japan’s familiarity with genre helped produced an admirable go at Fullmetal Alchemist, and this movie will not mark its last attempt. Both Japan and the US have a vested interested in anime doing well on the big screen. So, fans shouldn’t be too surprised if studios start shopping production all-stars from big action films moving forward.

What did you think of this new live-action attempt?