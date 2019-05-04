Funimation Announces 25th Anniversary Celebration

In order to celebrate its 25th anniversary, the anime company Funimation is going all out this year. It’s been announced that the company will have a year-long celebration to commemorate the occasion, starting with some special Funko Pop figures. It’s unclear everything that will entail, but given that it’s Funimation, it’s likely to be a doozy of shindig overall.

In total, there are to be six chrome Funko Pops that will go on sale. All six are based on titles Funimation has licensed currently. The first figure is of Tokyo Ghoul‘s Ken Kaneki, and it is available currently at Fan Expo Dallas in the Dallas Convention Center — unless, of course, the stock there has already sold out. It will be available online in the coming weeks.

“Funimation’s 25 years of success would not have been possible without our employees, licensors, partners and most especially, our fans. Fans are at the center of everything we do,” Gen Fukunaga, president and CEO of Funimation, said according to a press release announcing the celebration. “It is my greatest source of pride that Funimation has been able to impact so many millions of fans and enrich their lives with anime. Our original fans are now parents and passing on their love of anime to a whole new generation. I am excited for the anime industry and Funimation’s next 25 years.”



Funimation has also launched a special 25th anniversary website. Further news and details on the celebration will be posted to the special website over the course of the year. It’s also fans’ best bet to catch news on new chrome Funko Pops.

What do you think? Are you excited to take part in the company’s 25th anniversary bash? Let us know in the comments!

