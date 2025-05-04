One Piece Makes History With Yet Another Guinness World Record

One Piece has been collecting tons of trophies and breaking all sorts of records ever since it began with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine nearly three decades ago, and now it’s broken yet another Guinness World Record as it gets ready for Season 2 of the live-action series with Netflix. One Piece is one of the biggest franchises running today with not only new releases of the manga and anime coming every week, but also many other projects now in the works for a release in the near future as well. This includes a live-action series coming back to Netflix with new episodes soon.

Netflix’s One Piece stars Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, and Jacob Romero (who play Roronoa Zoro, Nami and Usopp in the series respectively) were recently in attendance at the Osaka Anime Expo and had attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the number of people wearing Straw Hats in a single place. It seems that fans were just as excited to help make this happen, and now the franchise has made history for indeed breaking that record. As spotted by @pewpiece on X, the One Piece stars had succeeded in nabbing the Guinness World Record for the franchise.

How Many Guinness World Records Does One Piece Have?

For the One Piece franchise on a whole, this marks the fourth major Guinness World Record broken. It makes it one of the only anime and manga franchises to ever do so. The anime previously broke the Guinness World Record for the most DVDs ever released by a single TV serial program, and the manga broke the record (twice) for the most copies of a comic book sold by a single author. When counting in the fact that a One Piece fan also nabbed the record for the largest memorabilia collection (with over 20,000 pieces), the franchise has definitely made history with this one.

Now that these records have expanded to the live-action One Piece series with its efforts, it’s clear that these are far from the only Guinness World Records that we’ll see the franchise break in the future. With so many new projects for the franchise in the works across many different mediums, there are going to be more opportunities than ever to really make a mark on the rest of the world. There are no signs of slowing down any time soon.

What to Know for Netflix’s One Piece Season 2

One Piece Season 2 has yet to set a release date with Netflix, but the live-action series will be sharing a new update soon during Netflix’s Tudum event coming later this May. It’s yet to be revealed what kind of new update will come for the series, but there are still many questions surrounding what to expect from the new episodes. This will be the first true look at the new episodes in production, and perhaps they will come with a potential release date or window as well.

Netflix seemed to tease that One Piece Season 2 won’t be releasing with the streaming service until some time after 2025 when they previously revealed their big series coming back for the year, and with production just wrapping earlier this year, it could be a longer wait than expected. What would make that wait much easier, however, is if fans got to see a teaser of how these new episodes look in motion. That includes some of the biggest questions too like how the live-action version of Tony Tony Chopper will look when he joins the Straw Hats.