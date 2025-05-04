My Hero Academia Reveals Surprising Twist to Bakugo’s Pro Hero Future

My Hero Academia might have come to an end last year, but a new update to the grand finale has introduced a final surprising twist to Katsuki Bakugo’s pro hero career in the future. My Hero Academia ended its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last year, and series creator Kohei Horikoshi introduced a decade long time skip following the end of the final war against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki. This final chapter of the manga series then revealed how Deku and the others moved on into the future, and Bakugo’s role in it was a bit upsetting considering his journey through the series.

My Hero Academia explained that due to Bakugo’s prickly nature with the public, he was nowhere near the top spot in the rankings despite the fact that he had been fighting for the top spot his entire time through the series. Even more of a bummer was the fact that he was eventually revealed to be ranked 15th in a special chapter released after the grand finale as an expanded epilogue. But with one final update to the series, there’s also a final twist to Bakugo’s career as he quickly jumps up to fifth place once Deku gets back into the action.

Bakugo Has a Promising Pro Hero Career After All

When My Hero Academia first came to an end, its decade long time skip revealed a new hero at the top of the ranks and detailed that while some of Class 1-A’s heroes like Shoto Todoroki managed to make their mark, Bakugo was nowhere near that top spot. In a special epilogue released with the final volume of the manga series later that year, Horikoshi included an extra final chapter that saw Bakugo even saying goodbye to Deku as the two of them were going to go their separate ways. Because while Deku got a specialized suit to resume his hero work, Deku was more interested in staying a teacher.

With the release of My Hero Academia’s new Ultra Age book in Japan, Horikoshi included a few more extra pages of the manga taking place even after that final epilogue and they detail some more changes following that extra finale. Thanks to the super armor given to him by Bakugo and the others, Deku is a hero in his spare time and has quickly risen to fourth place in the hero rankings. And funny enough, Bakugo is so inspired to see that Deku’s back in action that he’s also risen to fifth place in the meantime. So his rival pushed him to try again.

Bakugo and Deku Are Eternal Rivals

Although My Hero Academia fans might not have gotten the full romance between Bakugo and Deku as many might have wanted, it’s clear through this twist for Bakugo that the two of them still have a very close connection after all this time. It hilariously seems like it’s very one sided, however, as Deku was revealed to be just fine moving on to his teaching career after it was clear that he was never going to have a pro hero career in the future. But Bakugo was never really able to let it go.

Bakugo’s rivalry with Deku goes so deep that when Deku wasn’t around, Bakugo’s own hero career faltered. Whether he was unmotivated to actually do well without Deku around to compare himself to, or whether he was just biding his time until Deku came back, Bakugo worked for years to help his rival and closest friend. And it wasn’t until Deku returned to action that Bakugo was truly happiest. So at least this final, final ending has a better future for Bakugo in mind than My Hero Academia did initially.