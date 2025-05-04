Black Clover Teases Surprising Endgame Romance

Black Clover is now working its way through the final arc of Yuki Tabata’s long running manga series, and the manga might be setting up for a big swerve with an unexpected romantic partner for Asta when it all comes to an end. Black Clover fans have been really arguing for a single pairing when the series ends as while Asta had been initially introduced to only be romantically interested in the Sister who helped him grow up, things quickly changed when he joined the Black Bulls and started on his journey in full. Even more so when he was rejected by that Sister.

Black Clover‘s final arc began with Asta’s two potential love interests, Noelle Silva and Mimosa Vermillion, seeing him confess his love to Sister Lily, only for her to reject him one final time. It was the first time the two of them heard that Asta was interested in love at all (considering he seemed so dense to their interest beforehand), and likely painted a path for the two of them going forward as one of the stories that would need to be settled before the series can end. But it seems like the manga might be steering more towards Mimosa than Asta with the latest update.

Is Asta x Mimosa Black Clover’s Endgame Romance?

Black Clover has returned this Spring with two new chapters working through the final arc of the series, and Chapter 379 welcomes in this new era of the series with a special color spread featuring some of the series’ characters. This includes a pairing of Asta and Mimosa, which is the first time the two have shared the “screen” in the manga for quite a while. Given how close the two are, and comparing it to the distance of the last color spread from last Summer that featured Noelle and Asta, and this might be Tabata’s hint that Asta will end up with Mimosa.

Mimosa and Asta don’t really have a lot of moments together, but the few they have shared do help to form that possible connection between the two. It’s largely one way as Asta has never seemed to respond to these feelings Mimosa has, but it’s clear she’s been set up as a potential love interest for the grand finale. But if there’s going to be a final romance for Asta at the end of it all, it’s likely going to be with the character who has been adventuring with him since the very beginning.

Is Asta x Noelle Black Clover’s Endgame Romance?

If there’s one romance that Black Clover is interested in developing outside of its many characters on the sidelines, however, it’s likely going to be Asta and Noelle. Not only have the two steadily been getting closer with each new adventure they go on together in the Black Bulls, but Noelle’s big turn leading into the final arc had her fully realize her feelings for Asta in the first place. She now recognizes that she has romantic feelings for him, and wonders if he feels the same.

This was a moment that made Black Clover fans excited more so than anything else that happened during the Spade Kingdom Raid, and set her up for an exciting future. It’s yet to be revealed as to who’s feelings Asta will reciprocate (if either at all), but it’s one of the big questions that needs to be answered before it all comes to an end. Maybe when the final fight is over, we’ll get to see what Asta’s future love looks like.