Funimation Announces Black Friday Deal on Premium Memberships

If you are a fan of anime, then there is no doubt you’ve heard of Funimation. The brand isone of North America’s top anime distributors thanks to its massive catalog. From One Piece to Dragon Ball, there is an anime for everyone at Funimation, and the company just made it easier to check out its catalog.

Not long ago, Funimation confirmed its next big Black Friday deal. The company is offering a special on its premium plus memberships which give fans thee ability to stream anime anytime and anywhere.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the deal, fans will get their first month of a Premium Plus Membership for free. The offer ends on December 2, 2019 if you need to think on the deal for a bit but this is one you shouldn’t pass up!

In order to activate the free trial, you just need to check out the deal here and create a free account before applying the Premium Plus code.

If you wind up loving the membership, you are free to continue it throughout the year. Funimation charges $7.99 a month for the Premium Plus account. Fans will get a slew of benefits with this membership like offline downloads, simultaneous streaming on five devices, and free shipping on store orders over $20.

And if you are on the fence about the deal, just remember all of the series which Funimation has! The company has both subbed and dubbed versions of top shows like My Hero Academia and Fire Force. New series are also added often with Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and Black Butler being the most recent.

Will you be buying into this sweet deal? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!