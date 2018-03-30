Funimation Confirms ‘Code Geass’ Film Trilogy License

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion has been having a strong 2018 in Japan as it celebrates its tenth anniversary this year, but fans in the West have not had the pleasure to see the newly released film trilogy themselves.

Luckily, Funimation has announced that they have acquired the license to the new compilation trilogy and plan to release them in North America in the future. Which is especially important given that these will lead to a new trilogy of films set beyond the events of the original series.

During their panel at Anime Boston 2018 (according to a report from Anime News Network), Sunrise announced that Funimation acquired the license to the Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion compilation trilogy. Celebrating the 10th Anniversary of Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion and its sequel season Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2, this new trilogy recaps and reimagines the 50 episode series featuring new scenes not featured in the original series and new voice over recordings from the original cast.

While the Japanese language cast all returned for their roles, it’s still unconfirmed whether or not Funimation will be able to get back the cast of the English dub at this time. Along with that, there are no concrete details at to the North American release.

The first film, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – The Awakening Path, released in Japan on October 21. The second, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – The Rebellion Path, recently opened in Japan on February 10, and the third film, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – The Imperial Path, releases on May 26.

Fans should definitely keep an eye out for the film given that after this, Code Geass has already confirmed a new trilogy of films, with the project title of Re;surrection, that will take place after the events of the series with Lelouch returning as a main character dealing with the fallout of his Zero Requiem plan.

As part of the anniversary project, the series also received two spin-offs. The first is a manga titled Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – Lancelot & Guren and focuses on Suzaku and Kallen and Bisui Takahashi is handling writing duties while Takahiro Kimura will provide the art. This officially released in Japan on December 22. The second spin-off will be a light novel series focusing on six character affected by the events of the story and is titled Code Geass Story Fragment – Piece of the Mosaic.

For those unfamiliar with Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion, the series was created by Sunrise, with character designs provided my manga collective CLAMP. Set in an alternate world, the series follows Lelouch vi Britannia who decides to bring the Britannia Empire down when he receives the power of the Geass, which allows him to exert his will over others. The anime series ran for 50 episodes from 2006 to 2008. The series was licensed for an English language broadcast by Bandai, and was aired on Adult Swim in 2007.

via Anime News Network