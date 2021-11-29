Anime Goes Wild with Funimation’s Cyber Monday Deals

Anime is bigger than ever before, and that means there are more people needing top-notch anime gifts. Of course, Cyber Monday is here to curate some of those presents, and Funimation is to thank for the update. After all, the licensor has some sweet deals open to fans today, so you better shop over at Funimation before the deals are gone!

If you head over to Funimation right now, you will find its store is pushing Cyber Monday deals right now. As always, subscribers will get additional perks while shopping online as they did on Black Friday. And according to Funimation, its deals on Naruto and Demon Slayer merchandise cannot be missed.

To start, all Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba merchandise is marked down 20%. The includes the Q Figure of Zenitsu from Ultra Tokyo Connection. The figure normally runs $27 USD but can be snagged for under $22 USD today. So if you need more details on the figure, you can find them below:

“Despite some trepidation, Zenitsu has earned his place in the Corps. Welcomed into the BANPRESTO’s Q posket series standing close to 6 inches tall, this figure features him in his regular color scheme haori and comes with a stand.”

Demon Slayer fans can also celebrate Inosuke this Cyber Monday with a FiGPiN deal. The hero’s pin is on sale today at Funimation for $11.99. And for today only. All other merchandise geared towards Deon Slayer is 20% off.

As for Naruto, the beloved series is getting a special sale today. The anime’s Nyanto Bundle is retailing for $65 today as opposed to $140. The four-inch-tall cat figures give Team 7 and Kakashi the cutest kitty makeover. So if you have wanted some unique Naruto merchandise to line your shelves, this adorable set is a steal today!

What do you make of Funimation's big Cyber Monday blowout? Do you plan on nabbing anything from the store today?