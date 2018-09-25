Funimation Announces Special ‘Dragon Ball’ Contest for NYCC

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will have a major showing at New York Comic-Con this year, and Funimation is making the occasion even better by bringing Goku’s voice actress Masako Nozawa to the convention for a panel.

Funimation will also be holding a special contest in which fans will be able to thank Nozawa for all her hard work in the franchise.

Funimation announced that fans can send in a postcard, 4×6 or 5×7 in size, before October 1 with a thank you message for Nozawa. They’ll be presenting them to Nozawa at the convention itself (and postcards will be screened before hand), so now is your chance to contact the voice of Goku herself.

Interested fans can send their postcard too:

“Thank You Nozawa-san”

1200 Lakeside Pkwy Building 1

Flower Mound, TX 75028

USA

New York Comic-Con will be especially big for the Dragon Ball franchise with Toei Animation teasing a bigger showing than last year. Along with the appearance of Masako Nozawa, voice actor for Goku’s English dub Sean Schemmel, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly director Tatsuya Nagamine will all be in attendance for a big panel for the film October 5.

There is no clear indication as to what Dragon Ball Super will be bringing to New York Comic-Con, but Masako Nozawa’s presence will make it memorable for sure. Now fans can make her trip to the United States just as memorable with these thank you messages.

Dragon Ball Super will definitely be making waves at New York Comic-Con with Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The film is set to open in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16 as well. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before.

The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”