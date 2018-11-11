Funimation Reveals Over 300 English Sub Anime Coming to Service

Crunchyroll and Funimation have officially ended their partnership — in which they shared anime series between both streaming services — on November 9, which means that many shows will be leaving and returning to the service.
While Funimation will be losing several English dubbed anime series in the process, they also stand to gain over 300 anime series returning to their FunimationNOW platform.
Funimation notes that the series will begin to appear on November 10, and will continue to add them over to the service over the next few days. These are the series affected by the terminated partnership with Crunchyroll, but Funimation confirms Crunchyroll’s statements that some series will continue to be shared by both services.
Here’s the list of English subtitled series coming to FunimationNOW as of November 10, 2018 (with regional differences for some licenses):
- hack//G.U. Trilogy
- .hack//Legend of the Twilight (S1)
- .hack//ROOTS (S1)
- .hack//sign (S1)
- .hack/Quantum (OVA)
- A Certain Magical Index (Seasons 1-2, and Movie)
- A Certain Scientific Railgun (Seasons 1-2)
- A good librarian like a good shepherd (Daitoshokan) (S1)
- Absolute Duo (S1)
- Aesthetica of a Rogue Hero (S1)
- Ah! My Goddess: Flights of Fancy (S2)
- Ai Yori Aoshi (Seasons 1-2)
- Akira
- And you thought there is never a girl online? (S1)
- Appleseed XIII (Season 1 and Movie)
- Aquarion (S1)
- Aquarion Evol (S1)
- Aquarion Logos (S1)
- Aria the Scarlet Ammo (Seasons 1-2)
- Armitage (Movie and OVA)
- Assassination Classroom (Seasons 1-2)
- Attack on Titan Jr High (S1)
- Baka and Test (Seasons 1-2, OVA)
- Baldr Force EXE (S1)
- Bamboo Blade (S1)
- Barakamon (S1)
- Basilisk (S1)
- Bayonetta
- Ben To (S1)
- Bikini Warriors (S1)
- Binbougami ga! – Good Luck Girl (S1)
- Black Blood Brothers (S1)
- Black Butler (S3)
- Black Cat (S1)
- Black Lagoon (Seasons 1-2, OVA)
- Blassreiter (S1)
- BlazBlue: Alter Memory (S1)
- Blessing of the Campanella (S1)
- Blood Blockade Battlefront (S1)
- Blood-C (Season 1 and Movie)
- Brother’s Conflict (S1)
- Bubblegum Crisis: Tokyo 2040 (S1)
- Buddy Complex (S1)
- Burst Angel (S1)
- C3 (S1)
- Casshern Sins (S1)
- Castle Town Dandelion (S1)
- Cat Planet Cuties (S1)
- Chaos Dragon (S1)
- Chaos; HEAd (S1)
- Cheer Boys!! (S1)
- Chobits (S1)
- Chrome Shelled Regios (S1)
- Chrono Crusade (S1)
- Claymore (S1)
- Code Geass Akito (OVA)
- Code Geass R1 (Seasons 1-2)
- Code:Breaker (S1)
- Corpse Princess: Shikabane Hime (Seasons 1-2)
- Cowboy Bebop
- Coyote Ragtime Show (S1)
- Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE! (S1)
- D-Frag! (S1)
- D.Gray-man (Seasons 1-4)
- D.Gray-man HALLOW (S3)
- Dagashi Kashi (S1)
- Daimidaler: Prince vs Penguin Empire (S1)
- Dance in the Vampire Bund (S1)
- Dance with Devils (S1)
- Danganronpa: The Animation
- Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope’s Peak High School – Despair Arc
- Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope’s Peak High School – Future Arc
- Date a Live (Seasons 1-2)
- Deadman Wonderland (S1)
- Death Parade (S1)
- Desert Punk (S1)
- Devil May Cry (S1)
- Dimension W (S1)
- Disgaea (S1)
- Divine Gate (S1)
- Doamayger-D (S1)
- Dragon Age
- Dragonar Academy (S1)
- Dragonaut -THE RESONANCE- (S1)
- Eden of the East (Season 1 and Movie)
- El Cazador de la Bruja (S1)
- Endride (S1)
- Ergo Proxy (S1)
- Eureka 7 (Season 1 and Movie)
- Eureka 7 AO (S1)
- Excel Saga (S1)
- FIRST LOVE MONSTER (Hatsukoi Monster) (S1)
- FLCL (S1)
- Fairy Tail (Seasons 0-7)
- Fractale (S1)
- Free! – Eternal Summer- (S2)
- Freezing (Seasons 1-2)
- Fruits Basket (S1)
- Full Metal Panic! (Seasons 1-3)
- GANGSTA. (S1)
- GARO THE ANIMATION (Seasons 1-2)
- Ga-Rei-Zero (S1)
- Gad Guard (S1)
- Gantz (S1)
- Ghost Hunt (S1)
- Ghost in the Shell Arise: Alternative Architecture (Season 1, OVA)
- Girls Bravo (Seasons 1-2)
- Glass Fleet (S1)
- Gonna Be the Twin-Tail!! (S1)
- Gosick
- Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash (S1)
- Guilty Crown (S1)
- Gun X Sword (S1)
- Gungrave (S1)
- Gunslinger Girl (Seasons 1-2)
- Guyver: The Bioboosted Armor (S1)
- Haganai (Seasons 1-2)
- Haibane Renmei (S1)
- Hal
- Handa-kun (S1)
- Haruhi Chan and Churuya San (S1)
- Heat Guy J (S1)
- Heaven’s Lost Property (Seasons 1-2)
- Heavy Object (S1)
- Hellsing (S1)
- Hellsing Ultimate (OVA)
- Hero Tales (S1)
- Hetalia (Seasons 1-6 and Movie)
- High School DxD (Seasons 1-3)
- Hyouka Hyperdimension Neptunia (S1)
- Ikki Tousen (Seasons 1-4)
- In Search of the Lost Future (S1)
- Inari Kon Kon (S1)
- Is This A Zombie? (Seasons 1-2)
- Jinsei (S1)
- Jormungand (Seasons 1-2)
- Junjo Romantica 3 (S3)
- Jyu-Oh-Sei (S1)
- Kaleido Star (Seasons 1-2)
- Kamisama Kiss (Seasons 1-2)
- Karneval (S1)
- Kaze No Stigma (S1)
- Kiddy Girl-and Kiddy Grade (S1)
- King of Thorn
- Kingdom (Seasons 1-2)
- Kumamiko (S1)
- Kurau Phantom Memory (S1)
- Last Exile (Seasons 1-2)
- Laughing Under the Clouds (S1)
- Legend of the Ledgendary Heroes Linebarrels of Iron (Seasons 1-2)
- Lord Marksman and Vanadis (S1)
- Love Live! Sunshine!! (S1)
- Love:Redux (S1)
- Luck and Logic (S1)
- Lucky Star (S1)
- Magikano (S1)
- Maken-Ki! (Seasons 1-2)
- Master of Martial Hearts (S1)
- Michiko & Hatchin (S1)
- Mikagura School Suite (S1)
- Minami-ke S4 (S1)
- Moeyo Ken (S1)
- Mongolian Chop Squad (S1)
- MoonPhase (S1)
- Murder Princess (S1)
- Mushi-Shi (S1)
- My Bride is a Mermaid (S1)
- My Hero Academia (Seasons 1-2)
- My-Hime Nabari no Ou (S1)
- Nichijou Ninja Slayer (S1)
- No-Rin (S1)
- Nobunagun (S1)
- Noein (S1)
- Noir (S1)
- Noragami (Seasons 1-2)
- Oh! Edo Rocket (S1)
- Okamisan (S1)
- Omamori Himari OniAi (S1)
- Origin: Spirits of the Past
- Ouran High School Host Club (S1)
- Outlaw Star
- Overlord (S1)
- PUCHIM@S (Seasons 1-2)
- Pandora in the Crimson Shell Ghost Urn (S1)
- Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt
- Peacemaker (S1)
- Peach Girl (S1)
- Phantom (S1)
- Ping Pong the Animation (S1)
- Planetarian (S1)
- Pretear (S1)
- Prince of Stride: Alternative (S1)
- Princess Jellyfish (S1)
- Prison School (S1)
- Project Blue Earth SOS (S1)
- Psychic School Wars
- Psycho-Pass (Seasons 1-2)
- Psycho-Pass EE (S1)
- Pumpkin Scissors (S1)
- Puzzle & Dragons X (S1)
- RIN (S1)
- Rage of Bahamut: Genesis (S1)
- Ragnarok – The Animation (S1)
- Rainbow Days and Club Rainbow (S1)
- Rainy Cocoa (Seasons 1-2)
- Rampo Kitan: Game of Laplace (S1)
- Record of Lodoss War
- Red Data Girl (S1)
- Red Garden (S1)
- Regalia: The Three Sacred Stars (S1)
- Riddle Story of Devil (S1)
- RideBack (S1)
- Robotics;Notes (S1)
- Romeo X Juliet (S1)
- Rosario + Vampire (Seasons 1-2) Rumbling Hearts (S1)
- SERVAMP (S1)
- SHIMONETA: A Boring World Where the Concept of Dirty Jokes Doesn’t Exist
- STRAIN: Strategic Armored Infantry (S1)
- Samurai 7 (S1)
- Samurai Champloo (S1)
- Samurai Warriors (S1)
- Sands of Destruction (S1)
- Sankarea (S1)
- Sasami Magical Girls Club (Seasons 1-2)
- Save Me! Lollipop (S1)
- Scarred Rider Xeccs (S1)
- School Rumble (Seasons 1-2 and OVA)
- Scrapped Princess Seiyu’s Life (S1)
- Selector Infected Wixoss (Seasons 1-2)
- Sengoku BASARA (Seasons 1-3)
- Senran Kagura (S1)
- Seraph of the End (S1)
- Serial Experiments Lain (S1)
- Shakugan No Shana (Seasons 1-3, Movie, and OVA)
- Shangri-La (S1)
- Shattered Angels (S1)
- Shigurui: Death Frenzy (S1)
- Shomin Sample (S1)
- Shonen Hollywood (Seasons 1-2)
- Shonen Maid (S1)
- Show By Rock! (S1)
- Show by Rock!! Short!! Sky Wizards Academy (S1)
- Slayers (Seasons 1-5)
- Snow White with the Red Hair (Seasons 1-2)
- Solty Rei (S1)
- Soul Eater (Seasons 1-2)
- Soul Eater Not! (S1)
- Space Dandy (Seasons 1-2)
- Speed Grapher (S1)
- Spice and Wolf (Seasons 1-2)
- StarMyu Steinsgate (S1)
- Strike Witches (Seasons 1-2)
- Suzuka (S1)
- Sword of the Stranger
- TO
- TSUKIUTA. The Animation (S1)
- Tales of Vesperia – The First Strike
- Tenchi Muyo! GXP (S1)
- Tenchi Muyo! Movies
- Tenchi Muyo! OVA Series (OVA)
- Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki (OVA)
- Tenchi Muyo! Tenchi in Tokyo (S1)
- Tenchi Muyo! Universe (S1)
- Tenchi Muyo! War on Geminar (S1)
- Terror in Resonance (S1)
- Texhnolyze (S1)
- The Count of Monte Cristo: Gankutsuou (S1)
- The Devil is a Part-Timer! (S1)
- The Disappearance of Nagato Yuki-chan (S1)
- The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. (S1)
- The Future Diary (S1)
- The Galaxy Railways (S1)
- The Heroic Legend of Arslan (Seasons 1-2)
- The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya (Seasons 1-2)
- The Mystic Archives of Dantalian
- The Rolling Girls (S1)
- The Sacred Blacksmith (S1)
- The Tatami Galaxy (S1)
- The Vision of Escaflowne
- Three Leaves Three Colors (S1)
- Time Travel Girl
- Tokyo ESP (S1)
- Tokyo Majin (Seasons 1-2)
- Tokyo Ravens (S1)
- Tower of Druaga (Seasons 1-2)
- Tower of Druaga (S2)
- Trigun (Season 1 and Movie)
- Trinity Blood (S1)
- UFO Ultramaiden Valkyrie (OVA)
- Ultimate Otaku Teacher (S1)
- Unbreakable Machine Doll (S1)
- Utawarerumono (S1)
- Valkyrie Drive: Mermaid (S1)
- Vandread (Seasons 1-2)
- Venus Project -Climax- (S1)
- Vexille
- Wanna Be the Strongest in the World! (Season 1 and OVA)
- We, Without Wings (S1)
- Welcome to the N-H-K (S1)
- Witchblade (S1)
- Wolf’s Rain (S1)
- World Break: Aria of Curse for a Holy Sword (S1)
- World’s Greatest First Love Yamada’s First Time (S1)
- Yatterman Night (S1)
- Yona of the Dawn (Seasons 1-2)
- Yu Yu Hakusho (Seasons 1-4, and OVA)
- Yurikuma Arashi (S1)
- [C] – CONTROL (S1)
- xxxHOLiC (S1)