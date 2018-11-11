Funimation Reveals Over 300 English Sub Anime Coming to Service

Crunchyroll and Funimation have officially ended their partnership — in which they shared anime series between both streaming services — on November 9, which means that many shows will be leaving and returning to the service.

While Funimation will be losing several English dubbed anime series in the process, they also stand to gain over 300 anime series returning to their FunimationNOW platform.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Funimation notes that the series will begin to appear on November 10, and will continue to add them over to the service over the next few days. These are the series affected by the terminated partnership with Crunchyroll, but Funimation confirms Crunchyroll’s statements that some series will continue to be shared by both services.

Here’s the list of English subtitled series coming to FunimationNOW as of November 10, 2018 (with regional differences for some licenses):