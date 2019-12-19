Funimation to Stream Madoka Magica, Silver Spoon, and More

Funimation stands as one of anime’s top advocates in North America, and they have the catalog to prove it. Over the decades, the company has acquired hundreds of licenses from Japan, and their streaming service has made those shows even more accessible. And thanks to a recent update, fans learned Funimation is adding four new titles to its online catalog.

As reported by Anime News Network, Funimation confirmed it will be adding four new shows to its streaming library. All four shows hail from Aniplex and will begin streaming on November 26. You can check out the full list below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Puella Magi Madoka Magica

Today’s Menu for the Emiya Family

Silver Spoon

Grandblue Fantasy: The Animation Season 1

According to the report, Madoka Magica will be available to watched subbed or dubbed. Anyone who watches Granblue Fantasy will also be able to choose between audio while the other two series will be available with subs only.

If you are on the fence about checking out these series, you can read up on their official synopses below. You can also find more information on Funimation’s streaming service here.

Madoka Magica: “She has a loving family and best friends, laughs and cries from time to time… Madoka Kaname, an eighth grader of Mitakihara middle school, is one of those who lives such a life. One day, she had a very magical encounter. She doesn’t know if it happened by chance or by fate yet. This is a fateful encounter that can change her destiny. This is a beginning of the new story of the magical witch girls!”

Emiya Family: “In this story, Fate and food meet in a delicious and gentle world. It’s nothing but an ordinary meal scene… Delicious meals are served at the Emiya’s dinner table every day, through spring, summer, fall and winter. — Let’s see… what’s for dinner today?”

Silver Spoon: “Hachiken Yuugo enrolled in Oezo Agricultural High School for the reason that he could live in a dorm there. In some ways he chose Oezo in an effort to escape the highly competitive prep schools he had attended previously, but he was faced with an entirely new set of difficulties at Oezo, surrounded by animals and Mother Nature. After growing up in an average family, he began to encounter clubs and training the likes of which he had never seen before”

Granblue Fantasy: “As the new captain of the Grandcypher airship, Gran will stop at nothing as they soar through the Sky Realm to find the Island of the Astrals and his father. But Gran, Vyrn (his reptilian friend), Lyria, and their new allies face countless obstacles and challenges along their journey.

Bound together forever through a magical power, Gran and Lyria vow to protect each other from the evil Erste Empire.”

Will you be checking out any of these newly added series? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!