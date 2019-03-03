Funimation Streaming Service Announces Tiered Pricing

Funimation is preparing to make some big changes to its streaming service. This weekend, the company confirmed its plans to restructure the service with membership tiers, and the change will have an effect on current users.

According to Funimation, it is overhauling its online streaming service to include tiered levels. The change will go into effect on April 10 in the United States and Canada, so fans have some time to go over its particulars (via ANN).

The change will introduce a set of three tiers to replace the service’s current premium member program. You can read up on the three tiers below to find out more about its benefits and pricing:

Premium is the lowest tier available. It joins the two other tiers in offering users HD access to FunimationNow’s full library of subtitled and dubbed anime. It is all ad-free, and this tier allows two users to stream from an account simultaneously for $5.99 a month.

Premium Plus is the second tier and costs $7.99 a month. It lets users enjoy up to five simultaneous streams per account and gives users to ability to download episodes to smart phones or tablets. The tier also opens fans up to special member only-events and Funimation Shop sales.

The final tier is known as Premium Plus Ultra and must be paid on an annual basis at $99.99. This tier gives the benefits of the other levels with soe add ons. Fans in this party will get a free gift on their membership anniversary, 2 pay-per-view rentals, and free shipping on all orders from the Funimation Shop.

If you are currently a member with Funimation Now, your account will be rolled over to Premium Plus on April 10 at no additional cost. The lowered rate is available to anyone grandfathered into the deal so long as their membership in question stays open.

