Funimation Announces New Summer 2019 Anime Lineup Additions

The Summer 2019 anime season is on our very doorstep, but that hasn’t stopped several anime streaming services like Funimation from sneaking in a couple more show announcements under the wire. More specifically, the company recently announced that Astra Lost in Space, BEM, and Lord El-Melloi II’s Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note will be joining the Summer 2019 simulcast lineup on FunimationNow in July.

According to Funimation’s own lineup listing, both Astra Lost in Space and BEM will receive simuldubs in addition to their respective simulcasts. Both the simulcast and simuldub premieres are listed as “TBA” for Astra, but BEM has its simulcast premiere listed for July 7th while its simuldub premiere is set for July 21st. Both are listed as streaming in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

Lord El-Melloi II’s Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note, on the other hand, is not included in the official listing on Funimation’s website, but Aniplex of America’s official Twitter account announced the addition of the show to Funimation’s lineup earlier this week, with a July 6th simulcast premiere.

It’s official! The very best of magical mysteries created by TYPE-MOON begins on July 6 on @Crunchyroll and @FUNimation! pic.twitter.com/8Dp70vyYQ0 — Aniplex USA (@aniplexUSA) June 27, 2019

Here’s how Funimation describes Astra Lost in Space:

“In the year 2063, eight high school students and a kid are flown out to Planet Camp, tasked with surviving on their own for a few days. But shortly after arriving, an ominous glowing orb warps them to an unknown quadrant of space, nearly 5,012 light years away. Now, the only way back home is a slow, dangerous trek across the universe—a journey that’ll test them in ways Planet Camp never could.”

While Funimation doesn’t include a similar synopsis or blurb for BEM, the new anime series is the latest in the franchise which initially began with the 1968 anime Humanoid Monster Bem. A second series was made by Animax in 2006, and this marks the third anime adaptation. It features three yokai who end up fighting for humanity against other yokai, despite the fact that most humans still despise them.

Here’s how the anime’s official website describes Lord El-Melloi II’s Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note, which is officially part of the Fate series:

“Waver Velvet – The boy who fought side by side with the King of Conquerors, Iskandar, during the Fourth Holy Grail War in Fate/Zero.

Time has passed, and the mature Waver has now adopted the name of Lord El-Melloi II.

As Lord El-Melloi II, he takes on numerous magical and mystical cases in the Clock Tower, the mages’ mecca…”

[H/T Anime News Network]