Funimation Adds Persona 4, Anohana, and More to Online Catalog

✖

Today the day! A batch of anime has come to Funimation with every intention of thrilling fans. The streaming platform has nabbed a slew of hits to stream courtesy of Aniplex of America. And thanks to the heads up, fans can watch shows like Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day without crying in public.

"Starting August 25 in the United States and Canada, even MORE amazing Aniplex of America favorites are headed to Funimation, including Persona4 the Golden ANIMATION, Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day and High School Fleet," the site confirmed on its blog the other day.

"This new batch of shows is just the latest to join the ever-expanding catalog of Aniplex of America series on Funimation."

If you want to know more about these newly added shows, you can read their synopses below. These series are the latest to join Funimation following a slew of other Aniplex hits. Most recently, PERSONA5 the Animation hit up Funimation both subbed and dubbed. The series was preceded by titles like The Promised Neverland, Kaguya-sama: Love is War, and Sword Art Online Alicization.

(Photo: Funimation)

Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day (2011) - "Jinta Yadomi and his childhood friends drifted apart after a tragic accident. Years later, a surprise visit from someone they once held dear forces them to confront their guilt over what happened on that fateful day—and come to terms with the ghosts of their past, whether real or imagined."

Persona4 the Golden ANIMATION (2014) - "Spring. Far from the city, time flows peacefully in this rural town. As the cherry blossoms scatter, Yu Narukami steps off the train at Yasoinaba Station. Yu has come here for family reasons and begins his school life at Yasogami High. But soon a series of murders take place, and the Midnight Channel begins to air late at night. What lies in store for Yu and his friends this time around?"

High School Fleet (2016) - "Because of a shift in tectonic plates, Japan lost much of its area to

submergence. As coastal cities became more dominant and sea-lanes expanded, a need arose for a staff to protect the seas. Simultaneously, maritime jobs were becoming more popular among women. Childhood friends Akeno Misaki and Moeka China enroll in a marine high school with others who share their goal of being BLUE MERMAIDS!"

Our love has always been 10 centimeters apart (2017) - "The moment Miou Aida first met Haruki Serizawa at the Sakuragoka High School Entrance Ceremony they both felt an unexplainable connection. Despite their completely different personalities, they found themselves walking home together after school every day. As they spend more time together, their feelings for each other grew stronger. Just 10 centimeters apart, but the distance remains…"

Servant x Service (2013) - "In the Hokkaido Prefecture. In a certain city. In a certain government ward office. Following a few strange circumstances, Lucy Yamagami has been assigned to work here where her colleagues all seem to be…on the eccentric side. A workplace comedy about how Lucy Yamagami, along with her colleagues, actively and covertly (?!) serve their community every day!"

Do you have any plans to watch these critical anime hits through Crunchyroll...? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.