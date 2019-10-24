Funko’s Dragon Ball Super: Broly Super Saiyan Blue Goku Pop Arrives Tonight

After being teased back in September, Hot Topic has finally unleashed their exclusive Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan (SSGSS) Blue hair Goku Pop figure from his battle with Broly in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. If you want to add it to your Dragon Ball Pop collection, here’s what you need to know…

The #668 Dragon Ball Super: Broly SSGSS Goku figure will be available to order online right here starting tonight, October 24th / 25th between 11:30pm – 12am ET (8:30pm – 9pm PT). If it sells out, you’ll be able to find it here on eBay. Note that the Goku Pop will be trickling out to Hot Topic brick-and-mortar stores starting today, but if you can’t get there or don’t want to risk missing it, hitting the link above at launch time is pretty much a guarantee that you’ll be able to get one.

You should also keep an eye open for Funko’s Dragon Ball Z Vegeta (Over 9000) Pop figure, which should also be hitting Hot Topic as an exclusive in the coming weeks.

On a related note, Vegeta is stronger and faster with the Super Saiyan 2 transformation Dragon Ball Z Funko Pop! This DBZ Vegeta Pop figure is a Previews Exclusive, which makes it a limited edition earmarked for select comic shops and speciality retailers. If you’re lucky, you’ll be able to power up your collection with the super rare Chase version that glows in the dark.

Pre-orders are available right here with shipping slated for May. If it sells out, or you want to guarantee that you get the Chase version, head on over to eBay.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.