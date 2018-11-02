Funko Leak Reveals First Look at ‘Dragon Ball’ SSJ3 Goku Pop

Dragon Ball‘s about to hit fans with a new wave of cool Funko Pop toys, and a few of them are for designs fans have wanted for quite a while. One of which is Super Saiyan 3 Goku.

Spotted by Funko Pop Nerds on Twitter, now fans have their first look at the Super Saiyan 3 Goku pop and it’s as fierce as you would hope.

First look at GameStop Exclusive Super Saiyan 3 Goku. No ETA. pic.twitter.com/SadpBe3rSE — Funko Pop Nerds (@FunkoPopNerds) November 1, 2018

There are currently no concrete details as to when the Super Saiyan 3 Goku Pop will hit store shelves, but it will be exclusive to GameStop. This lines up with a leak a few weeks ago that teased that Super Saiyan 3 Goku will be coming in a wave with a new Ultra Instinct Goku, Super Saiyan Gohan, and more coming toward the end of November.

Super Saiyan 3 is one of the most popular transformations in the entire series for the major difference it has from other forms, and the Funko Pop will undoubtedly be just as popular. The fact that it is a GameStop exclusive will make it a much bigger release than usual, and the fight to purchase one for yourself may be tough. But successfully netting one for yourself means you’ll have a fierce new Goku (mid-Kamehameha Wave no less) to add to your Dragon Ball Z Funko Pop collection.

