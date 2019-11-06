Funko’s Dragon Ball Z ‘It’s Over 9000’ Vegeta Pop is Available Now

Funko and Hot Topic have teamed up to recreate one of Dragon Ball Z‘s most famous scenes in Pop figure form. Naturally, we’re referring to Vegeta’s “It’s over 9000” line regarding Goku’s shocking power levels from The Return of Goku episode.

Indeed, the moment that sparked a million memes is now a Hot Topic exclusive Funko Pop figure, and you can order one right here while they last (if it sells out, you can grab one here on eBay). It features Vegeta in his classic armor with a scouter crushed in one hand. His angry eyebrows are appropriate for the moment. While you’re adding this figure to your collection, keep in mind that there are two additional Dragon Ball Funko Pop exclusives that you should have on your radar:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first is the Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan (SSGSS) Blue hair Goku Pop figure from his battle with Broly in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. This is another Hot Topic exclusive that you can order right here. Again, if it sells out you can grab one here on eBay.

Finally, Vegeta is stronger and faster with the Super Saiyan 2 transformation Dragon Ball Z Funko Pop! This DBZ Vegeta Pop figure is a Previews Exclusive, which makes it a limited edition earmarked for select comic shops and speciality retailers. If you’re lucky, you’ll be able to power up your collection with the super rare Chase version that glows in the dark.

Pre-orders are available right here with shipping slated for May. If it sells out, or you want to guarantee that you get the Chase version, head on over to eBay.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.