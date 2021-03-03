Funko ECCC 2021 Anime Shared Exclusive Pop Figures Launch Tomorrow

Funko's Virtual Con Spring 2021 Emerald City Comic Con event is already in full swing, but the shared exclusive Pop figures won't hit their respective retailers until 6am PST / 9am EST tomorrow, March 4th. Anime fans will want to be on the lookout for exclusive Funko Pops from Once Piece, Dragon Ball, Pokemon, and My Hero Academia, and we have all of the details you need to get them right here.

The ECCC / Virtual Con Spring 2021 lineup of shared exclusive anime Pop figures are listed below along with the retailer links that will be live at the aforementioned launch time on March 4th:

Note that these Pop figures will feature shared exclusive stickers - convention exclusive stickers will be sold through the Funko Shop to lottery winners. More details are available here via our ECCC 2021 master list of Funko Pop exclusives.

When the Pop figures listed above sell out you can find them here on eBay with a healthy markup. If you're hunting for convention sticker versions only, you can order them on eBay here with an even healthier markup.

