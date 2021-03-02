Here's Where to Get Funko's ECCC 2021 Virtual Con Pop Figures

Last year's Emerald City Comic Con marked the first ever Funko Virtual Con event, and they're back at it with the Funko Virtual Con for Spring 2021. The event takes place between March 1st and March 5th, and your guide to getting all of the Funko Pop exclusives from ECCC 2021 can be found below.

The first thing to keep in mind is that the Pops will be available with ECCC stickers through the Funko Shop lottery system and with Spring Convention 2021 stickers through the shared retailers listed below. The sticker is the only difference between these Pop figures. Unfortunately, trying your luck with the Funko Shop required becoming a member of the Funko Fan Club by February 14th and opting in to the lottery via email. So that ship has sailed for most fans, unless you are willing to buy the ECCC sticker versions on eBay with a huge markup.

A complete breakdown of the ECCC 2021 / Virtual Con Spring 2021 Funko Pop figures can be found below along with links where they can be ordered. This list will update as new information becomes available. In most cases, shared exclusive Pop figures will be available to order via their respective retailers at 6am PST / 9am EST on March 4th. Again, when these exclusives sell out, you'll be able to grab them here on eBay.

Amazon Shared Exclusive Pops: Order Here

WandaVision - Billy and Tommy (2-Pack)

The Boys - The Deep

Eastbound & Down - Kenny Powers

Darkwing Duck (Funkoverse)

Entertainment Earth Shared Exclusive Pops: Order Here

DC - Spectre

Walmart Shared Exclusive Pops: Order Here

The Office - Dwight as Kerrigan

Masters of the Universe - Mantenna

Hot Topic Shared Exclusive Pops: Order Here

Alice in Wonderland 70th Anniversary - Caterpillar

One Piece - Buffed Chopper

Garbage Pail Kids - Bony Tony

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World - Todd Ingram (SODA)

BoxLunch Shared Exclusive Pops: Order Here

Beauty and the Beast 30th Anniversary - Belle in Green Dress With Book

Dragon Ball - Jackie Chun

GameStop Shared Exclusive Pops: Order via the Links Below

Barnes & Noble Shared Exclusive Pops: Order Here

Pokemon - Vaporeon (Diamond Collection)

WW84 - Wonder Woman with Tiara Boomerang (Metallic)

Books-A-Million Shared Exclusive Pops: Order Here

FYE Shared Exclusive Pops: Order Here

V - Diana with Lizard Face

Target Shared Exclusive Pops: Order via the Links Below

Walgreens Shared Exclusive Pops: Order Here

Marvel - Spider-Man 2099

Newbury Comics Shared Exclusive Pops: Order Here

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World - Matthew Patel (SODA)

Funko Shop Exclusive Pops: Order Here

DC - Deadman

My Hero Academia - Nejire Chan

Deluxe Disney Parks: Pirates of The Caribbean - Skeleton on Gold Pile (Glow)

Adventures of The Gummi Bears - Green Ogre

Books - Wheedle on the Needle

Underdog - The Underdog

Retro Toys - Candyland Plumpy

NBA Mascots - Seattle Squatch

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World - Kim Pine

Thundarr the Barbarian - Thundarr

Thundarr the Barbarian - Ookla the Mok

Thundarr the Barbarian - Princess Ariel

H.R. Pufnstuf (SODA)

Masters of the Universe - Man-at-Arms (SODA)

Masters of the Universe - Kobra Khan (SODA)

