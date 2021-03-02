Here's Where to Get Funko's ECCC 2021 Virtual Con Pop Figures
Last year's Emerald City Comic Con marked the first ever Funko Virtual Con event, and they're back at it with the Funko Virtual Con for Spring 2021. The event takes place between March 1st and March 5th, and your guide to getting all of the Funko Pop exclusives from ECCC 2021 can be found below.
The first thing to keep in mind is that the Pops will be available with ECCC stickers through the Funko Shop lottery system and with Spring Convention 2021 stickers through the shared retailers listed below. The sticker is the only difference between these Pop figures. Unfortunately, trying your luck with the Funko Shop required becoming a member of the Funko Fan Club by February 14th and opting in to the lottery via email. So that ship has sailed for most fans, unless you are willing to buy the ECCC sticker versions on eBay with a huge markup.
A complete breakdown of the ECCC 2021 / Virtual Con Spring 2021 Funko Pop figures can be found below along with links where they can be ordered. This list will update as new information becomes available. In most cases, shared exclusive Pop figures will be available to order via their respective retailers at 6am PST / 9am EST on March 4th. Again, when these exclusives sell out, you'll be able to grab them here on eBay.
Amazon Shared Exclusive Pops: Order Here
- WandaVision - Billy and Tommy (2-Pack)
- The Boys - The Deep
- Eastbound & Down - Kenny Powers
- Darkwing Duck (Funkoverse)
Entertainment Earth Shared Exclusive Pops: Order Here
- DC - Spectre
Walmart Shared Exclusive Pops: Order Here
- The Office - Dwight as Kerrigan
- Masters of the Universe - Mantenna
Hot Topic Shared Exclusive Pops: Order Here
- Alice in Wonderland 70th Anniversary - Caterpillar
- One Piece - Buffed Chopper
- Garbage Pail Kids - Bony Tony
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World - Todd Ingram (SODA)
BoxLunch Shared Exclusive Pops: Order Here
- Beauty and the Beast 30th Anniversary - Belle in Green Dress With Book
- Dragon Ball - Jackie Chun
GameStop Shared Exclusive Pops: Order via the Links Below
Barnes & Noble Shared Exclusive Pops: Order Here
- Pokemon - Vaporeon (Diamond Collection)
- WW84 - Wonder Woman with Tiara Boomerang (Metallic)
Books-A-Million Shared Exclusive Pops: Order Here
- WW84 - Wonder Woman with Tiara Boomerang (Metallic)
FYE Shared Exclusive Pops: Order Here
- V - Diana with Lizard Face
Target Shared Exclusive Pops: Order via the Links Below
- Pokemon - Charmander (Diamond Collection)
- Deadpool - Deadpool with Teddy Pants
- Star Wars - Yoda (Military Green)
Walgreens Shared Exclusive Pops: Order Here
- Marvel - Spider-Man 2099
Newbury Comics Shared Exclusive Pops: Order Here
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World - Matthew Patel (SODA)
Funko Shop Exclusive Pops: Order Here
- DC - Deadman
- My Hero Academia - Nejire Chan
- Deluxe Disney Parks: Pirates of The Caribbean - Skeleton on Gold Pile (Glow)
- Adventures of The Gummi Bears - Green Ogre
- Books - Wheedle on the Needle
- Underdog - The Underdog
- Retro Toys - Candyland Plumpy
- NBA Mascots - Seattle Squatch
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World - Kim Pine
- Thundarr the Barbarian - Thundarr
- Thundarr the Barbarian - Ookla the Mok
- Thundarr the Barbarian - Princess Ariel
- H.R. Pufnstuf (SODA)
- Masters of the Universe - Man-at-Arms (SODA)
- Masters of the Universe - Kobra Khan (SODA)
