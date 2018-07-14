Funko Leak Reveals New Chrome ‘Dragon Ball Super’ POP

A new Funko POP has been leaked, giving fans a sneak peek at a Dragon Ball figure that won’t be available until October.

This rare release is just a rumor so far, started on an unverified Funko POP News page on Facebook. The account posted a photo of a chrome blue Vegeta POP on Monday. However, it teased the toy as only a possibility.

“Possible Toy Tokyo is going to chrome up Vegeta again for NYCC, this time in blue!”

Fans jumped into the comments, tagging their friends and speculating whether a blue chrome Vegeta might really be on the way.

“This would make 0 sense to have a chrome blue for super saiyan vegeta,” one person pointed out. “It should be super saiyan God blue vegeta.”

Another person posted aa screenshot from Twitter, where the verified Funko account had promised a gold chrome Vegeta figure at San Diego Comic Con next week.

RT & follow @OriginalFunko for the chance to win an #SDCC 2018 exclusive CHROME Super Saiyan Vegeta Pop! #FunkoSDCC pic.twitter.com/LrGNN4YVGF — Funko (@OriginalFunko) July 9, 2018

Others did not seem bothered by the unusual design, wondering only how they were going to afford it in their Funko POP budget.

“Thank god its at new york comic con,” one person commented, “gives me a little more time to save between cons.”

With San Diego Comic Con looming so close, few fans have time to worry about what’s coming up at New York Comic Con, which does not start until Oct. 4. Mostly likely, the folks at Funko POP are pretty busy as well, and aren’t about to stop and confirm or deny the existence of a chrome blue Vegeta later this year.

Still, the figure would be an exciting nod to the Vegeta’s Super Saiyan Blue form, which he attained after seeing Goku do it in his fight against Freeza. As usual, Vegeta trained relentlessly to catch up with his rival, while Goku reached new heights through his passion for battle. While just about everyone in the series has now achieved this transformation, it’s still a triumphant moment for Vegeta, who is always racing to keep up.

Even if the Funko POP does make it to market, it may not be easy to get ahold of. Fans were not pleased that Funko made the figure a Toy Tokyo exclusive, as the company has some discouraging prices. They flooded Funko’s replies with screenshots of the POP’s listings, all priced above $500.

“FYI Toy Tokyo sucks,” one person wrote. “Stop giving them DBZ pop exclusives. This is ridiculous.”

The blue chrome Vegeta, too, is rumored to be a Toy Tokyo exclusive, meaning that fans may want to begin gathering energy for a financial spirit bomb now.