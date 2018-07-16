Funko Announces New ‘Sailor Moon’ Collection

Sailor Moon is one of the most popular anime series in the world with some of the most colorful character designs, so it’s no wonder that popular collectible distributor Funko would release many variations of this series for avid collectors.

Funko announced that a new line of Sailor Moon Mystery Minis joining their line of growing pop culture love sometime later this Summer. UPDATE: Pre-orders are live!

The only issue with the Mystery Minis being the blind boxes, but there are so many great inclusions here that odds are great that interested fans would get their favorite in some way. The only major exclusions here being Sailor Saturn and Chibi Moon, but with three exclusive variants for Mercury, Mars, and Jupiter available at some retailers it balances out the collection.

Though hopefully Saturn is released as part of a later line, along with the series’ villains or notable side characters like Tuxedo Mask. For fans wanting more Sailor Moon, Fathom Events is bringing Sailor Moon to theaters with a special screening of Sailor Moon S The Movie and Sailor Moon SuperS The Movie and describes the Sailor Moon special event as such:

“Sailor Moon, the beloved Guardian of Love and Justice, returns to the big screen for a special theatrical event! Following an encore presentation of the first movie (SAILOR MOON R- THE MOVIE), the Sailor Guardians unite once more to battle their chilliest adversary yet (SAILOR MOON S- THE MOVIE). The second week of showings will feature the classic anime’s third movie (SAILOR MOON SUPERS- THE MOVIE) along with never-before seen in theaters short, “Ami’s First Love.” All features are presented uncut and true to the original Japanese version, with English dubbed and subtitled showings available.”

For those unfamiliar with Sailor Moon, the iconic franchise debuted back in 1991 thanks to Naoko Takeuchi when Nakayoshi published the manga’s first issue. More than 20 years later, Sailor Moonstands as one of the most influential shojo series ever created, and it popularized the magical girl sub-genre with fans all over the world. The original series is available to stream on Hulu, and they describe the series below:

“Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation.”

