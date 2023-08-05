Futurama Teases "Crypto Country" in Episode 3 Sneak Peek Clip

The new Futurama season has been a major hit with fans so far for its comeback on Hulu, and a new sneak peek clip from Episode 3 of Futurama Season 11 teases the show's take on cryptocurrency with the introduction of "Crypto Country." Futurama's newest season has only just gotten started with its run on Hulu, and fans have already shown their appreciation for the fact that the series seemingly has not lost a step despite it being ten years since it ended its second run on Comedy Central. It's made each new episode all the more curious than ever as a result.

The first two episodes had been spent not only filling in some gaps left from the older seasons, but taking shots at current issues such as streaming show reboots. Now it seems like Futurama is going to share its take on the cryptocurrency boom as the sneak peek clip for Futurama Season 11 Episode 3 teases that the Planet Express crew will be heading to "Crypto Country" to mine all of the bitcoin (which is a physical thing in the year 3023, apparently). Check out the sneak peek at Futurama Season 11 Episode 3 below:

Where to Watch Futurama Season 11 Episode 3

Futurama Season 11 Episode 3 is titled "How the West Was 1010001," and Hulu teases the episode as such, "Bender and the crew head west to join the bitcoin mining rush." Futurama Season 11 is now streaming on a weekly basis with Hulu, and will be ten episodes long. The series has been revived for two seasons overall with original co-creators Matt Groening and David X. Cohen returning as executive producers together with the also returning Ken Keeler and Claudia Katz. As for what's coming this season overall, Hulu teases Futurama Season 11 as such:

"After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles. Meanwhile there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV."

