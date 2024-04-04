Futurama Season 12 Release Date Announced

The crew of the Planet Express are looking to return to Hulu this year and here's when you can expect Futurama's big comeback.

Good news everyone. Futurama's twelfth season is set to land on Hulu this year and it will once again bring back most of the original cast that helped put the Planet Express on the map. With ten episodes set to make up the twelfth outing for Fry, Bender, Leela, and the gang, here's when you can expect Matt Groening's biggest universe this side of The Simpsons to arrive.

Futurama is the little animated series that could, routinely avoiding cancellation to return time and time again. First arriving on Fox in 1999, the series has made the leap to a handful of channels and platforms to help continue the story of the Planet Express. Most recently, Futurama was brought back by Hulu and season twelve won't be the last as the streaming service has confirmed it for seasons past this summer's batch of episodes.

(Photo: Hulu)

The Summer of Futurama

Futurama's twelfth season will arrive on Hulu on Monday, July 29th. Much like the previous season, the upcoming season will consist of ten episodes and will release each new episode on a weekly basis. Most of the original cast will once again be making a comeback, including Billy West, John DiMaggio, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman.

Last year, we here at ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Futurama's Executive Producer Claudia Katz about bringing back the animated series, "It's hard to beat the thrill of bringing the show back for us and the fans, but the partnership with 20th and Hulu is exceptional. They got behind the show as soon as we started, and the series' relaunch and continued marketing is next level. I'm not sure the show has ever gotten quite this level of thoughtfulness and collaboration before. They say you can't go home again but turns out you can!" Katz began. "For the most part, it felt very seamless jumping back in. In addition to having our entire voice cast back, we have a lot of the original crew on both the writing and animation staff. And, we have the benefit of some incredible new talent on both staffs as well."

What did you think of Futurama's eleventh season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Planet Express.

Via TV Line