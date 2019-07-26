Once Upon A Time and Anime Voice Actor Gabe Khouth Dead At 46

Actor Gabe Khouth, best known for his role in the fantasy TV drama Once Upon A Time, as well as numerous voice acting roles in the anime genre, has died at the age of 46. His friend, actor Peter Kelamis announced on social media that Khouth appeared to suffer heart failure while riding his motorcycle, and died as a result.

You can check out the original post by Kelamis, below:

On July 23rd, my friend, Gabe Kouth appeared to suffer a cardiac arrest while riding his motorcycle and tragically died as a result.

Gabe ALWAYS put a smile on everyone’s face.

My deepest condolences to his Family and friends

RIP-You kind, kind soul#Heartbroken #gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/YxM516Xrxh — Peter Kelamis (@PeterKelamis) July 26, 2019

As Anime News Network points out, Khouth had a long list of credits in the anime genre as a voice actor:

“As a voice actor, Khouth has played such roles as Nicol Amarfi in Mobile Suit Gundam Seed, Saji Crossroad in Mobile Suit Gundam 00, Ken Midori in Beyblade Burst, Ashton Anchors in Star Ocean EX, Hakumei Heki in The Story of Saiunkoku, Susumu Makino in Boys Over Flowers, and Ginnosuke Isuzu in Tokyo Underground. He additionally played teen Goten in the Vancouver dub of the Dragon Ball Z series, and voiced Arcade in the X-Men: Evolution animated series.”

Other voice acting credits of note included the 2000s He-Man and the Masters of the Universe series, where Khouth voiced Orko and Mekaneck, and video games like Dead Rising 2: Off the Record and Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures. Besides his recurring role as Mr. Clark / Sneezy dwarf in Once Upon a Time, Khouth also appeared in Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, as “Lou the Paper Boy.”

As you can see from the outpouring of grief and memoriam from some of Khouth’s colleagues, he was a presence that will be sorely missed:

Terribly saddened to learn of the passing of Gabe Khouth… a lovely man, a great talent, and an indelible part of Once Upon A Time since the beginning. But more importantly, he was our friend. He will be missed. RIP, Gabe. — Adam Horowitz (@AdamHorowitzLA) July 26, 2019

Our condolences to Gabe Khouth’s family, friends, and fans, in their time of grieving. R.I.P.