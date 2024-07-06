Gachiakuta Anime Talks Began Way Before We Realized

My Hero Academia’s seventh season might not be its last but the end is nigh for Deku and his fellow superhero classmates as season eight might act as the anime adaptation’s grand finale. Luckily, Studio Bones has another big anime project in the works as the production house will tackle the shonen franchise known as Gachiakuta. Housing an art style that looks somewhat similar to that of Kohei Horikoshi’s, Gachiakuta seems like a match made in heaven for Bones. In a startling revelation, the origins of Bones working on creating a Gachiakuta anime adaptation took place far earlier than many anime fans might have expected.

Studio Bones has made a name for itself not just with the likes of Deku, Bakugo, and All Might but with several other action-packed anime adaptations. The production house has worked on the likes of Fullmetal Alchemist, Mob Psycho 100, Bungo Stray Dogs, Metallic Rouge, and Godzilla: Singular Point. Much like these series, Gachiakuta prides itself on its fast-paced, larger-than-life action, making Bones a perfect choice to take on this post-apocalyptic world.

Gachiakuta At Anime Expo

During the panel focusing on Gachiakuta, it was revealed that an anime adaptation was in discussion even before the first manga volume hit stands. Obviously, this is a quite rare occurrence in the anime world and goes to show the confidence the creators of the Shone series had in Rudo’s world.

If this is your first time hearing about Gachiakuta, the series is currently available to read via Viz Media and Shonen Jump. Here’s how the publishers describe the story of Rudo, “Rudo lives in the slums of a floating town, where the poor scrape by under the shadow of the rich who live a sumptuous life, simply casting their garbage off the side, into the abyss. Then one day, he’s falsely accused of murder, and his wrongful conviction leads to an unimaginable punishment—exile off the edge, with the rest of the trash. Down on the surface, the cast-off waste of humanity has bred vicious monsters, and if Rudo wants to have any hope of discovering the truth and seeking vengeance against those who cast him into Hell, he will have to master a new power and join a group known as the Cleaners who battle the hulking trash beasts of the Pit!”

