One of Manga's New Stars Is Ready for Leakers to Go Away

As anime and manga grows in popularity, it should come as no surprise that "leakers", aka online entities that share full episodes and manga chapters prior to their official release, are becoming a bigger part of the anime community. Of course, creators in the anime space aren't exactly thrilled to see some of their characters, plotlines, stories, and art finding their way online. While there has been some major pushback to the "pirate" side of the anime equation, and we aren't talking about the Straw Hats, one anime creator fresh on the scene has shared their thoughts, and disdain, for leakers.

In a recent interview, One Piece animator Sota Shigetsugu, a veteran in the industry, asking the question of whether leakers are ruining the anime experience, "I know the majority of fans are good people, but I often see some fans overseas... eagerly awaiting leaks or expressing thanks to those who leak content. It really frustrates me when I see pirated anime footage being circulated right after they're released in theaters. How many reading and viewing experiences were ruined because of leaks? While those who leak content are obviously terrible, what annoys me even more are the so-called fans who appreciate it. Don't act like it's something to be enjoyed."

Gachiakuta's Creator Fights Against Piracy

Since there has been a serious pushback against anime leakers in recent years, with both piracy websites and those releasing manga panels and chapters early, Kei Urana has been happy to see his stories released via official channels. In a new social media post, Gachiakuta's creator shared an English message to fans, sharing his support of the fight against piracy, "Glad to see someone is standing up to end the leaks! ﾉｼ I want you to see our originals, not bootlegs, leaks, but to pick them up and read them! txk."

The Anime Leaks Of The Present

As the anime medium grows, there have been some massive leaks in terms of entire series hitting the internet. One of the biggest in recent memory was focused on Netflix, as major series such as Dandadan, Ranma 1/2, Terminator Zero, and more were released online before their official drop dates. In the face of these leaks, big-time animators like Kass Chapa made their case for why creators need to have their work respected.

Chapa stated on social media, "This is our hard work. It is meant to be released on its due date, something we, as animators, really look forward to. It is incredibly disrespectful and just straight up annoying. You think you are doing some kind of service to the community but you are not. Studios will only doubt our veracity and honesty. Which they already do, btw. I hope they sue whoever did it."

Gachiakuta's Anime Future

While Urana's latest shonen series hasn't hit the same heights as the likes of My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, or more, this might change when the anime adaptation arrives in 2025. Set to be produced by Studio BONES, Kei's series is one that focuses on main character Rudo as he attempts to survive a wasteland after being exiled from his hometown thanks to being framed for a crime he didn't commit. Since Rudo's story has a similar style to that of Kohei Horikoshi, it seems like a natural fit for BONES to take the lead for Gachiakuta's anime adaptation.

Want to stay updated on the anime industry's war against leakers? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the anime world and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.