Gachiakuta Anime Shares New Update Ahead of 2025 Premiere

Gachiakuta’s TV anime debut is one of the most anticipated new releases of the year overall, and now fans have gotten a new look at what to expect with a new update revealing the first look at the anime’s take on its main character. Kei Urana’s Gachiakuta has really been picking up steam with manga fans ever since it made its debut with Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2022, and now it’s about to find a whole new audience with the debut of its upcoming anime series. Especially for fans who are wanting to scratch more of that My Hero Academia or Soul Eater itch.

Gachiakuta‘s original manga has been held in high regard for fans due to the fact it seems to follow in the same spirit as series like My Hero Academia or Soul Eater (of which the original creator is a huge fan of), and it also has a plucky young hero at the center of it all that needs to overcome the harsh realities of their world. Developed by the same production studio behind the My Hero Academia anime, Gachiakuta has shared a new promo revealing the new anime take on its led, Rudo. You can check it out in the video above, and in the new poster below.

What to Know for Gachiakuta’s Anime

Gachiakuta will be making its TV anime debut some time later this year, but an official release window or date has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication. Fumihiko Suganama will be directing the Gachiakuta anime for studio Bones. Hiroshi Seko will be handling the scripts for the series, Satoshi Ishino will be handling character designs, and will serve as chief animation director. The voice cast for the new series has yet to be announced either, but that’s likely going to change very soon.

Gachiakuta is one of the many anime franchises that have been announced to have some kind of presence during Anime Japan 2025 later this March, but it’s yet to be revealed exactly what kind of update fans can expect. It’s teased that this presentation will also feature members of the voice cast, and that’s a big deal as the teasers thus far have yet to reveal any of the anime in motion. So fans don’t know what it’s going to sound like yet either. But hopefully that changes soon.

What Is Gachiakuta?

As for the original manga itself, Gachiakuta was originally created by Kei Urana in 2022 for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, with graffiti art attributed to Hideyoshi Anno. If you wanted to get the jump on the series to see what all of the buzz has been about before the anime premieres, you can now find the first few volumes on shelves in the United States. Kodansha teases what to expect from Gachiakuta as such:

“Rudo lives in the slums of a floating town, where the poor scrape by under the shadow of the rich who live a sumptuous life, simply casting their garbage off the side, into the abyss. Then one day, he’s falsely accused of murder, and his wrongful conviction leads to an unimaginable punishment—exile off the edge, with the rest of the trash. Down on the surface, the cast-off waste of humanity has bred vicious monsters, and if Rudo wants to have any hope of discovering the truth and seeking vengeance against those who cast him into Hell, he will have to master a new power and join a group known as the Cleaners who battle the hulking trash beasts of the Pit!”