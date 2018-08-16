Gal Gadot Channels Her Inner Vegeta in New Fan-Art

Gal Gadot’s latest Instagram post featured a bold fashion choice, but it also called to mind a hilarious Dragon Ball connection.

Gadot posed in a slick blue dress in the photo, which she posted on Wednesday morning. The outfit was skin-tight and featured a prominent pair of shoulder pads, which probably led to the comparison to Prince Vegeta.

On the latest IG post from @GalGadot got some Vegeta vibes from it 😅 pic.twitter.com/HKzWwcv9iC — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) August 15, 2018



“On the latest IG post from @GalGadot got some Vegeta vibes from it,” wrote Twitter use Boss Logic. After pasting a version of Saiyan armor over Gadot’s torso, the account also added tattered edges to the bottom of the skirt, as if Gadot had just been through a fearsome battle. Boss Logic even completely the look by adding white boots over Gadot’s high heels.

The tweet picked up hundreds of likes and retweets in no time. Gadot’s dress bore an uncanny resemblance to Vegeta’s bodysuit, right down to the long sleeves. It’s the kind of thing that you just can’t un-see.

While fans were amused, some warned that Gadot was not someone to be mocked on social media. Others countered with a warning that Vegeta is not someone to be mocked under any circumstances, though the prince of all Saiyans seemed to be okay with it.

Gadot picked up nearly 1.5 million likes on her original post in a matter of hours. If the actress saw the Dragon Ball comparison, she made no mention of it on social media. She has been hard at work promoting her upcoming appearance in Ralph Breaks The Internet, where she will play a character named Shank.

Here’s another little sneak peek of my character Shank. I can’t wait for you all to meet her! #RalphBreaksTheInternet pic.twitter.com/XCnK4P0nGy — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) August 11, 2018



As always, Dragon Ball memes are all in good fun. The series is notorious for providing an overwhelming amount of internet content — more than most fans could possibly keep up with. Last month, when the official trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Broly came out, fans wasted no time in finding a hilarious connection in one character’s new design.

In another impossible-to-un-see comparison, fans put the re-designed Saiyan Paragus side-by-side with Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story. The similarity was too real, as Paragus had been given a purple jumpsuit with green and white armor over it.

Still, no matter how much they make fun, Dragon Ball fans are a good-natured bunch. If anything, Gadot has earned herself some serious points with that crowd in her new Saiyan dress.



Dragon Ball Super: Broly hits theaters in Japan on Dec. 14. It is expected to reach the U.S. sometime in January of 2019. The exact premiere date has yet to be announced.