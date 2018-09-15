‘Game of Thrones’ Star Maisie Williams Joins Rooster Teeth’s ‘gen:LOCK’

Rooster Teeth is gearing up for their next big anime project, and it has just landed another huge star to its already packed cast which includes the likes of Michael B. Jordan, Dakota Fanning, and David Tennant

Maisie Williams, who fans know best for her portrayal of Arya Stark on Game of Thrones, joins Rooster Teeth’s gen:LOCK anime series as a “mischievous hacker.”

Excited to announce that @Maisie_Williams joined the voice cast of #genLOCK as mischievous Scottish hacker, Cammie MacCloud! pic.twitter.com/n3DK9pwKJk — Rooster Teeth🐓 (@RoosterTeeth) September 15, 2018

gen:LOCK is set in a world where young new recruits learn to pilot mecha in order to take part in an major war, and Williams will join the cast as a hacker named Cammie Maccloud. She is the youngest recruit in the series’ central mecha program and is a quirky Scottish hacker who brings some much needed levity to the series’ events. Fans can see the first look at Maccloud’s design for the series in the .gif above released by Rooster Teeth.

Head of Rooster Teeth Animation and gen:LOCK showrunner Gray G. Haddock had this to say about Williams joining the already packed cast, “Working with Maisie is as fun as it gets. Her energy and the sense of humor she brings to Cammie is an absolute delight. I’m running out of superlatives to describe how perfect the cast works for the characters, but Maisie truly sounds exactly like how Cammie does in my head – she’s brilliant.”

Williams is the latest major casting addition for the series, which started off with a bang when it confirmed that Michael B. Jordan’s company was not only co-producing the series, but he would act in the series as well. Now fans are keeping their eyes and ears peeled for when the series finally releases online.

gen:LOCK is currently scheduled for a January 2019 release on Rooster Teeth, and the synopsis for the series reads as such:

“In gen:LOCK, Earth’s last free society is on the losing side of a global war, and recruits a diverse team of young pilots to control the next generation of mecha—giant, weaponized robot bodies. These daring recruits will find, however, that their newfound abilities come at no small cost. As Chase leaves behind his life as a fighter pilot to become the first candidate for the program, he finds his endurance, as well as his very identity, will be tested beyond anything he ever imagined.”