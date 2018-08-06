‘gen:LOCK’ Reveals New Trailer

Meet Dr. Rufus Weller, voiced by David Tennant, and one of his new Vanguard recruits! #RTXAustin pic.twitter.com/qdHZzMU93A — Rooster Teeth🐓 (@RoosterTeeth) August 4, 2018

Anime fans have been keeping a close eye on Rooster Teeth lately because they’re following up their last major anime hit RWBY with a completely different looking project, the science fiction series gen:LOCK.

With top talent involved like Michael B. Jordan, Dakota Fanning, and David Tennant in tow, fans are definitely going to want to check out the newest trailer detailing not only some of the characters playing a major role in the series but to absorb Tennant’s performance as well.

Rooster Teeth revealed the latest trailer for gen:LOCK featuring the newest addition to the cast, David Tennant, as Dr. Rufus Weller. Tennant is no stranger to playing doctors or strong voiceover roles, and the first tease of his character certainly is interesting.

Weller is known by the other characters as “Doc,” further referencing Tennant’s stint as Tenth Doctor in BBC’s Doctor Who and Rooster Teeth was excited to have him join the cast.

Head of Rooster Teeth Animation and gen:LOCK showrunner Gray G. Haddock had this to say about the first time he directed Tennant for the series, “My jaw hit the floor when I directed David as Doctor Weller for the first time…he instantly nailed the breadth of emotion, both the humor and seriousness that Weller brings to the show — there are moments that will absolutely make the audience choke up.

This is Rooster Teeth’s second major project following the successful release of RWBY and there will most likely the be same amount of support for this project as well given the talent involved. If the series can keep up this strong presence in the first trailer, fans will definitely be in for a great watching experience.

gen:LOCK is currently scheduled for a January 2019 release on Rooster Teeth, and the synopsis for the series reads as such:

“In gen:LOCK, Earth’s last free society is on the losing side of a global war, and recruits a diverse team of young pilots to control the next generation of mecha—giant, weaponized robot bodies. These daring recruits will find, however, that their newfound abilities come at no small cost. As Chase leaves behind his life as a fighter pilot to become the first candidate for the program, he finds his endurance, as well as his very identity, will be tested beyond anything he ever imagined.”