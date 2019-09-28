Adult Swim Unleashes New Genndy Tartakovky Primal Clip

Genndy Tartakovky didn’t rest on his laurels after finishing his long time, critically acclaimed sword sharpening series in Samurai Jack, deciding to create an animated series for Adult Swim that takes us back to the world of the prehistoric with Primal. Following a brutal caveman attempting to survive the world of dinosaurs and danger around every corner, Cartoon Network is giving audiences more looks into the life of this early man as he attempts to stay alive. With the series dropping on October 7th at Midnight on Adult Swim, fans will surely get more looks into the caveman life.

The series itself will be a limited run event, running for five nights on Adult Swim and, from the clips we’ve seen so far, the animated event will surely be packed to the gills with blood and gore that perfectly represent this brutal world of our Earth’s past. The clips and trailers that we’ve seen so far for Primal have shown that our caveman protagonist isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty to find some much needed sustenance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In this clip, appropriately titled “Lunch”, we see our protagonist attempting to outdo a nearby dinosaur in hunting down and finishing off a wild boar. Unfortunately for him, it seems as though his most recent meal will be out of his reach.

Aside from the stunning animation, Tartakovky and his team are looking to really hammer home the authenticity of this world by stating that there will be zero spoken dialogue throughout the limited series. Instead, the creators of this animated series will let both the caveman and the dinosaurs’ actions speak for them in this struggle for survival.

Tartkovky has created arguably some of the most stunning animation in any series to date, with Samurai Jack specifically managing to create scenes and segments that resonate with fans throughout the years.

What do you think of this most recent clip for Adult Swim’s Primal? Will you be checking this out when it drops early next month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and cavemen!

The official description for Primal from Cartoon Network reads as such:

“A new tale that follows a caveman at the dawn of evolution as he forms an unlikely friendship with an almost extinct dinosaur. The stunning and epic series is a painting come to life relying solely on music and graphic imagery to tell the story of two unlikely allies as they navigate through a treacherous world. After bonding over unfortunate tragedies, they seem to become each other’s only hope of survival against a common enemy.”