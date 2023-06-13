Genndy Tartakovsky's R-Rated Film Announces Main Cast

Genndy Tartakovsky has become a legend in the animation game thanks to his work on series including Dexter's Laboratory, Primal, Samurai Jack, and Unicorn: Warriors Eternal. Not resting on his laurels, the animator is working on a new film for Sony Animation titled Fixed, an R-Rated comedy focusing on a canine who is about to say goodbye to a very important part of his life. Now, the animator has revealed the main cast of the upcoming raunchy showcase.

The upcoming cast will include Adam Devine, Idris Elba, and Kathryn Hahn to name a few. Joining the trio will be Bobby Moynihan, Fred Armisen, Beck Bennett, River Gallo, and Michelle Buteau. Devine will play the main pooch while Elba will take on the role of Rocco, and Hahn will play the love interest Honey.

The Fix Is In

Variety released a new description of the upcoming film, calling Fixed an "adult comedy about Bull: an average dog who discovers he's going to be neutered in the morning. As the gravity of this life-altering event sets in, Bull realizes he needs one last adventure with his pack of best friends as these are the last 24 hours with his balls."

(Photo: Sony Animation)

Tartakovky spoke with Variety about the upcoming film, diving into how the R-Rated animated film came about, "Some people might get uncomfortable. In 2010, when I pitched it to Sony, we still needed a concept. Then, lightning struck. Right in that room, within five seconds, I went: 'They find out one of their friends will get neutered!' Everyone laughed and that was it. Back then, adult animation was all about 'The Simpsons,' maybe 'Family Guy.' Now, it's much more popular and accepted."

Tartakovsky then explained that the goal was to make a movie that was similar to Disney animated films, albeit add an "R-Rating" to the stories, "Like 'Lady and the Tramp' or '101 Dalmatians,' but rated R. If you can look past the balls and the buttholes, you will find a very sweet, charming, sincere story of friendship and romance."

At present, Fixed has not revealed its release date. Despite not knowing when the raunchy comedy will arrive, Tartakovsky is beyond excited for fans to see it, documenting how difficult it is to create comedy in film, let alone animated film, "Comedy is the hardest thing, always, but in animation, you create it from nothing. It's why I got into it. I could draw a little stick figure running, my friends would look over my shoulder and laugh. It's such an amazing illusion."

Via Variety