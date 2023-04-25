Genndy Tartakovsky Teases "Brand New World" for Primal's Future (Exclusive)

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal was one of the best received action animated series of the last few years, but the series creator behind it all exclusively teased ComicBook.com about something "spectacular" he has in mind for a "brave new world" in Primal's future! Primal Season 2 came to an end with a massive change in the series' status quo, and felt like the end of the story for its two main characters, Spear and Fang. But even with its seemingly conclusive end, fans were already hoping to see more episodes of the series in the future. As of this writing, however, those future plans have yet to be announced.

While Primal Season 3 has yet to be announced, series creator Genndy Tartakovsky exclusively told ComicBook.com that there's not only more room to explore in Primal world, but that he has "something in mind that is so spectacular" that he can't wait to do it. Teasing that it was a "brand new world," but he's very excited to explore what he dubs a "natural progression" for the Primal world that he can't wait to develop more of.

Primal Season 3 Update From Genndy Tartakovsky

Speaking with ComicBook.com for the upcoming Unicorn: Warriors Eternal premiering with Adult Swim on May 4th at midnight, Tartakovsky stated the following about Primal's future, "I have something in mind that is so spectacular I cannot wait to do it, and we're trying to figure out how to do it. It's a brand new world, but I'm so into it. I think everybody's going to love it. It's a very natural progression without giving anything away, but I've got more things for the Primal world and I cannot wait to do more."

So while Primal Season 3 has yet to be announced, it seems like there are plans for the future should the series get picked up for more episodes. That's likely great news for the fans who saw how Season 2 ended, and were wondering whether or not Primal could turn into an anthology after that. If this "brave new world" is literal, there are tons of possibilities.

